TCNJ begins work with Master Teacher Fellows on NSF grant for STEM educators

The College of New Jersey recently began working with its first cohort of Sustainable and Innovative STEM Master Teacher Fellows on the execution of a National Science Foundation grant to increase levels of teacher engagement in K–5 STEM education in New Jersey.

Funding for this six-year, $2.9 million initiative was awarded to TCNJ researchers in September 2024. The project is led by Lauren Madden, professor of Elementary Science Education, in partnership with Melissa Zrada in TCNJ’s School of Engineering, Shannon Graham from TCNJ’s School of Science, and Matthew Taylor from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

“This project keeps New Jersey public schools ahead of the curve when it comes to problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking,” Madden said. “We’re building a cadre of STEM teacher-leaders who will inspire innovation in children across the state.”

The first cohort of SISTEM Master Teacher Fellows comprises 18 New Jersey K–5 teachers from the following school districts:

Camden City School District (2 participants)

Elizabeth Public School District (1 participant)

Ewing Public Schools (1 participant)

Flemington-Raritan Public Schools (2 participants)

Highland Park School District (1 participant)

Lawrence Township Public Schools (6 participants)

Trenton Public Schools (4 participants)

Vineland Public Schools (1 participant)

These 18 teachers will begin coursework to complete a graduate certificate in Environmental Sustainability Education later this month.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to collaborate with other educators in implementing climate change education into the classroom,” said Monica Nardone, a participating third grade teacher at Stokes Elementary School in Trenton. “This will be impactful for our educators and the students we serve now and in the future. It is an opportunity for me to grow as an educator and learn more about how to become a teacher-leader in the classroom and in my district.”

After completing their graduate studies, these teachers will receive intensive professional development on K–5 STEM teacher leadership, serving as leaders in learning in their schools, communities, and beyond.

— Luke Sacks