The 2020-2021 Novo Nordisk Lecture Series

The School of Science is pleased to host and sponsor the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Lecture Series during the 2020 – 2021 academic year.

“Approaches to Healthcare: The Business Case For Being a Purpose Driven Company”

Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00-12:00pm (Lecture)

Zoom link to follow

Speakers

Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Karin Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Date, Time, and Location

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

11:00am – 12:00pm – Lecture, Q&A, and Discussion

Zoom to link

Presentation Overview

Novo Nordisk has a strong company purpose and focus on their Triple Bottom Line (TBL). We believe that a healthy economy, environment, and society are fundamental to long term business success and that purpose and profit go hand in hand. Our key contribution to society is to discover and develop innovative medicines and make them accessible to patients throughout the world. But we know that it takes more than medicine, which is why we invest in efforts to prevent type 2 diabetes and obesity, educating healthcare professionals, offering patient support programs, and ensuring that we have no negative impact on people, communities, and the environment.

In this lecture, Erin Byrne and Karin Gillespie will review the reasons behind the company maintaining a purpose driven business model, how it drives decision making at Novo Nordisk, and the value it creates both internally and externally. These company leaders will also go over a few specific social impact programs Novo Nordisk has in place to help patients and at-risk populations.

About the Speakers

Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc.

As the Senior Director of Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Erin manages the organization’s corporate giving, sustainability, and employee engagement strategies to support the advancement of Novo Nordisk’s Triple Bottom Line in the U.S. She works across all lines of business to advance the company in meeting societal needs with business solutions in a way that will be sustainable for the environment, the company’s stakeholders and to ensure Novo Nordisk will be in business to serve future generations.

Erin has been with Novo Nordisk for 14 years and has held various roles within the organization including sales, patient advocacy, business strategy, and Public Affairs. She also is currently responsible for managing Novo Nordisk’s relationship with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the U.S.

Prior to working at Novo Nordisk she was a pharmaceutical sales representative at Johnson & Johnson. She holds a BA in Communication from Rutgers University and an MPH in nutrition from New York University (NYU). She lives in Bucks County, PA with her husband, three children, and their Boston terrier.



Karin B. Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc.



Karin Gillespie is Director of Alliance Development at Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI) within the Public Affairs function. She is the U.S. Project Lead for Cities Changing Diabetes, a global program focused on addressing diabetes in urban settings through better understanding of community-level vulnerability and crowd-sourcing solutions with community stakeholders. As such, she has worked with stakeholders that include employers, public health departments, health plans, health systems, professional and provider associations, and community- and faith-based organizations in Houston, Texas since 2014 to develop and implement solutions to address the diabetes problem in the city. This work has received a number of awards including the Public Affairs Council award for Stakeholder Engagement in 2017 and Houston’s Stella Trimble Community Service Award. Karin is now leading an effort to take Cities Changing Diabetes to Philadelphia as the second city in the U.S.

Karin also serves as co-chair for the Diabetes Advocacy Alliance (DAA), a 24-member coalition of patient, professional and trade associations, other nonprofit organizations, and corporations. In her work with the DAA, Karin led the efforts of Novo Nordisk Inc. to advance a better federal diabetes screening guideline, which included hosting policy roundtables, building the evidence base, engaging with federal agencies and members of Congress, and developing advocacy materials. Karin also led a Novo Nordisk Inc. grant to Y-USA to help advance Medicare coverage of the Diabetes Prevention Program through a multi-site pilot.

Karin has a BA from Princeton University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School.