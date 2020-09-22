The 2020-2021 Novo Nordisk Lecture Series

The School of Science is pleased to host and sponsor the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Lecture Series during the 2020 – 2021 academic year.
Fall 2020 Lecture
“Approaches to Healthcare: The Business Case For Being a Purpose Driven Company”
Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00-12:00pm (Lecture)
Zoom link to follow
Speakers
Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Karin Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Date, Time, and Location
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
11:00am – 12:00pm – Lecture, Q&A, and Discussion
Zoom to link
Presentation Overview
Novo Nordisk has a strong company purpose and focus on their Triple Bottom Line (TBL). We believe that a healthy economy, environment, and society are fundamental to long term business success and that purpose and profit go hand in hand. Our key contribution to society is to discover and develop innovative medicines and make them accessible to patients throughout the world. But we know that it takes more than medicine, which is why we invest in efforts to prevent type 2 diabetes and obesity, educating healthcare professionals, offering patient support programs, and ensuring that we have no negative impact on people, communities, and the environment.
In this lecture, Erin Byrne and Karin Gillespie will review the reasons behind the company maintaining a purpose driven business model, how it drives decision making at Novo Nordisk, and the value it creates both internally and externally. These company leaders will also go over a few specific social impact programs Novo Nordisk has in place to help patients and at-risk populations.
About the Speakers
Erin Byrne, MPH, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Novo Nordisk Inc.
As the Senior Director of Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact, Erin manages the organization’s corporate giving, sustainability, and employee engagement strategies to support the advancement of Novo Nordisk’s Triple Bottom Line in the U.S. She works across all lines of business to advance the company in meeting societal needs with business solutions in a way that will be sustainable for the environment, the company’s stakeholders and to ensure Novo Nordisk will be in business to serve future generations.
Erin has been with Novo Nordisk for 14 years and has held various roles within the organization including sales, patient advocacy, business strategy, and Public Affairs. She also is currently responsible for managing Novo Nordisk’s relationship with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the U.S.
Prior to working at Novo Nordisk she was a pharmaceutical sales representative at Johnson & Johnson. She holds a BA in Communication from Rutgers University and an MPH in nutrition from New York University (NYU). She lives in Bucks County, PA with her husband, three children, and their Boston terrier.
Karin B. Gillespie, MBA, Director, Alliance Development, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Karin Gillespie is Director of Alliance Development at Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI) within the Public Affairs function. She is the U.S. Project Lead for Cities Changing Diabetes, a global program focused on addressing diabetes in urban settings through better understanding of community-level vulnerability and crowd-sourcing solutions with community stakeholders. As such, she has worked with stakeholders that include employers, public health departments, health plans, health systems, professional and provider associations, and community- and faith-based organizations in Houston, Texas since 2014 to develop and implement solutions to address the diabetes problem in the city. This work has received a number of awards including the Public Affairs Council award for Stakeholder Engagement in 2017 and Houston’s Stella Trimble Community Service Award. Karin is now leading an effort to take Cities Changing Diabetes to Philadelphia as the second city in the U.S.
Karin also serves as co-chair for the Diabetes Advocacy Alliance (DAA), a 24-member coalition of patient, professional and trade associations, other nonprofit organizations, and corporations. In her work with the DAA, Karin led the efforts of Novo Nordisk Inc. to advance a better federal diabetes screening guideline, which included hosting policy roundtables, building the evidence base, engaging with federal agencies and members of Congress, and developing advocacy materials. Karin also led a Novo Nordisk Inc. grant to Y-USA to help advance Medicare coverage of the Diabetes Prevention Program through a multi-site pilot.
Karin has a BA from Princeton University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School.
Spring 2021 Lecture
“Understanding NASH as a Metabolic Disease”
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12:15 pm
Zoom link to follow
Dr. Amy Articolo, DO, FACOG, Dipl. of ABOM, Medical Director-NASH Program, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Presentation Overview
NonAlcoholic SteatoHepatitis – otherwise known as NASH – is a chronic disease affecting 5 -6% of the general population yet there are no underlying medical treatments approved to treat the disease. Dr. Amy Articolo from Novo Nordisk will review the details of the disease, the main underlying conditions of NASH, why it is a metabolic disease, and the current guidelines for treatment.
About the Speaker
Amy Articolo, DO, FACOG, Dipl. of ABOM graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Obesity Medicine. First a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist, she expanded her scope of care to becoming co-owner and medical director of the Salevo Weight Management Center, which focused on the chronic care treatment of the bariatric patient. Her dedication to obesity management and education has ed her to become a long-time advisor and consultant for Novo Nordisk, where she is currently the Medical Director for their Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatits (NASH) program, leading the medical, strategic, scientific, and operational expertise in the planning and execution of medical affairs in NASH. As a board member, Dr. Articolo has also contributed her time and expertise to a number of charitable organizations, including the Franklin Foundation for Innovation and the Obesity Treatment Foundation.
TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Student Scholarships
In addition to sponsoring the Lecture Series, Novo Nordisk will support multiple scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. These scholarships will be competitively awarded to students who have attended the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk lectures during the 2020-2021 academic year and who have been deeply engaged in undergraduate research.
Student Eligibility and Application
Eligible students will include those in their Sophomore or Junior years who are pursuing a major in the School of Science. These students should have (1) attended at least one, but preferably both, of the Novo Nordisk lectures during the 2020-2021 academic year, (2) been deeply engaged in undergraduate research or a research-based internship, and (3) presented their work in a formal on-campus or off-campus professional setting (e.g., TCNJ’s Celebration of Student Achievement, a professional conference).
Eligible students will be invited to complete an application, which will include (a) demographic and academic information (e.g., academic major, year in the college, grade point average, etc.), (b) an essay on what they learned from participation in the TCNJ–Novo Nordisk lectures and how this connects with their coursework and/or signature experience work, (c) an essay on what they have learned from their signature experience work, and (d) an essay describing their aspirations and plans for pursuing their career. The four awardees will be competitively selected by a group of TCNJ faculty members.
TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Summer Research Fellowship
Novo Nordisk will also support TCNJ’s summer 2021 MUSE program, or Mentored Undergraduate Research Experience. Students interested in the MUSE program should discuss the program and summer opportunities with their faculty advisor.
About Novo Nordisk
Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. The company also has leading positions within haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy.
With the company’s U.S. headquarters located in Plainsboro, NJ, Novo Nordisk has long been committed to establishing programs throughout the Garden State that strive to make an impact in our local communities. The TCNJ–Novo Nordisk Lecture Series, initiated in 2015-2016, is an exciting collaboration that provides students and faculty with the unique opportunity to learn and engage in a dialog with company leaders representing a variety of disciplines.