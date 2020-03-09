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Physics Colloquium: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

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Ian Reed

TCNJ Alumni

March 25, 2020 (Wed.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
P 117

Research Abroad with TCNJ

Abstract:

Studying abroad is a great opportunity and learning experience. Learn how to apply for and participate in a variety of research projects at several universities in Europe. I will also discuss my experience working at the University of Zurich on an upgrade to the Large Hadron Collider.

Speaker Bio:

I attended TCNJ from 2015 to 2018, during which I worked with Dr. Capece and Dr. McGee. I then spent the spring semester of 2019 studying abroad at the University of Zurich. I am currently studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln toward my PhD.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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