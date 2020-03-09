Physics Colloquium: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Ian Reed

TCNJ Alumni

March 25, 2020 (Wed.)

12:30 – 1:30 pm

P 117

Research Abroad with TCNJ

Abstract:

Studying abroad is a great opportunity and learning experience. Learn how to apply for and participate in a variety of research projects at several universities in Europe. I will also discuss my experience working at the University of Zurich on an upgrade to the Large Hadron Collider.

Speaker Bio:

I attended TCNJ from 2015 to 2018, during which I worked with Dr. Capece and Dr. McGee. I then spent the spring semester of 2019 studying abroad at the University of Zurich. I am currently studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln toward my PhD.