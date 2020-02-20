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Physics Colloquium: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

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Kyle Barrie

TCNJ Physics Alum

March 3, 2020 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:50 pm
SCP 317

Industry vs Academia: The Important Differences

Abstract:

It can be difficult to understand the various routes that your degree can take you following graduation. As someone who has applied to both PhD programs and professional chemist positions, I will attempt to offer a glimpse at some of the more apparent differences in pursuing a scientific career on each end of the spectrum. Furthermore, my unique background of experiences can bring a fresh perspective on some difficult decisions upperclassmen may encounter prior to graduation. I intend to provide an open platform for students to ask whatever questions they may have regarding my opinions on professional development. Of course, if interest and time permit, I would be happy to explain the science of chromatography (HPLC/GC), as well as the ins-and-outs of pharmaceutical method development!

Speaker Bio:

I graduated from TCNJ in 2018, where I double majored in Physics and Chemistry and specialized in Condensed Matter. I went on to become an Analytical Development Chemist at Hovione in East Windsor, NJ, and intend to pursue my PhD in 2020. I grew up in Manchester, NJ and enjoy going on walks, playing videogames (specifically Nintendo games), and spending time with friends and loved ones.

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The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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