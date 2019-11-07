The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Computer Science Colloquium: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Posted on

Matt Cesari

CISO, TCNJ

November 19, 2019 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
P 101

TCNJ Cybersecurity Layers of Defense

Abstract:

A detailed overview of the security layers protecting TCNJ digital assets, networks, and community members. Review the TCNJ network design and network security devices. Learn how encrypted traffic limits network security tools and how endpoint security must evolve to fill the gap. Discuss how threat intelligence plays a crucial role in security operations, and the unique challenges and opportunities in the Higher Education cybersecurity space.

Speaker Bio:

Matt Cesari is the Chief Information Security Officer at TCNJ. His duties include managing the daily security operations and incident response, drafting security policies and procedures, direction and vision for the Information Security Program, and security awareness and outreach. He is a TCNJ Computer Science graduate and he has been at TCNJ for over twelve years.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices