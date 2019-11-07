Computer Science Colloquium: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Matt Cesari
CISO, TCNJ
November 19, 2019 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
P 101
TCNJ Cybersecurity Layers of Defense
Abstract:
A detailed overview of the security layers protecting TCNJ digital assets, networks, and community members. Review the TCNJ network design and network security devices. Learn how encrypted traffic limits network security tools and how endpoint security must evolve to fill the gap. Discuss how threat intelligence plays a crucial role in security operations, and the unique challenges and opportunities in the Higher Education cybersecurity space.
Speaker Bio:
Matt Cesari is the Chief Information Security Officer at TCNJ. His duties include managing the daily security operations and incident response, drafting security policies and procedures, direction and vision for the Information Security Program, and security awareness and outreach. He is a TCNJ Computer Science graduate and he has been at TCNJ for over twelve years.