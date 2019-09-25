Chemistry Colloquium: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Speaker Bio:

Dr. B. Jill Venton is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Virginia. She is also affiliated with the Neuroscience Graduate Program and the UVA Brain Institute. She received her BS in Chemistry from University of Delaware (1998), her PhD in Chemistry from UNC-Chapel Hill (with Mark Wightman, 2003), and did postdoctoral research at University of Michigan (with Bob Kennedy and Terry Robinson, 2003-2005). Dr. Venton started her career at University of Virginia in 2005, and has worked her way up the ranks to full professor and now department chair. Her research interests are in developing analytical chemistry tools for neuroscience research and her lab studies many neuroscience diseases, from Parkinson disease, to addiction, to stroke, and aging. She has published more than 80 scientific papers, has 3 patents, and has won numerous awards. Dr. Venton is also a passionate teacher and has developed new classes with active learning components for the undergraduate analytical chemistry curriculum. She also is faculty advisor for a K-5 outreach group, LEAD, and has run science education workshops for elementary teachers. At home, she has 2 young children, Philip and Johanna, who keep her busy.