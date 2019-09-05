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Seminars/Colloquia 2018-2019

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Fall 2018

School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

Date: September 25, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Ed 212

“The Great Epidemic, 100 Years Later”

Gina Kolata, New York Times writer and best-selling author

Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

Date: October 23, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Tamika Royal-Thomas, Mathematics and Statistics
Zaara Sarwar, Biology

Date: November 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Tracy Kress, Biology
Sharif Mohammad Shahnewaz Ferdouz, Computer Science

 

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Fall 2018

Date: October 12, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 pm

  • Lunch Reception: 12:00 – 12:30 pm
  • Lecture: 12:30 – 1:15 pm
  • Q&A and Discussion: 1:15 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 212

Understanding How ‘Real World’ Data Help Improve Patient Outcomes

Dr. Rahul Ganguly, Executive Director of Health Economics Outcomes Research and Data Analytics, Novo Nordisk, Inc.

 

Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

Date: October 26, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

How Microbial Sequencing Solves Hospital Mysteries

Dr. Tara Palmore, Hospital Epidemiologist, NIH Clinical Center

Date: November 9, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

Fats in My Muscle? How Myocellular Lipids Contribute to Pathologies

Dr. Mitchell Sitnick, TCNJ Alum, Assistant Professor of Biology, Montclair University

Date: November 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

The Greatest Generation: The Pollen Lifecycle in Aquatic Plants

Dr. Mackenzie L. Taylor, Creighton University

 

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

Date: September 13, 2018 (Thurs.)
Time: 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Location: C 121

Using Spectroscopy and Chemometrics to Address the Global Challenge of Access to Clean Water

Dr. Todd Pagano, Rochester Institute of Technology, National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

 

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

 

Date: September 18, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

Deep Reinforcement Learning: The Fundamentals of How AI Wins Games and Beyond

Sean P. Devlin, The College of New Jersey

Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

Date: November 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: STEM 102

Virtual Reality and Serious Games

Sharif Mohammad Shahnewaz Ferdous, TCNJ

Date: November 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

Buildings, People, and Human Behavior

Davide Schaumann, Rutgers University

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

Date: September 7, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 229

Mathematical modeling of the development of T cells in neonatal mice

Edward Lee, PhD., Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Date: September 26, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50am
Location: SCP 230

Enumerative geometry, combinatorics, and algebra

Linda Chen, Swarthmore

Date: October 9, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 229

Would Wheel of Fortune be Easier in Dothraki or Klingon?

Benjamin Wilson, Stevenson University

 

Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

 

Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

Date: October 19, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

Mitchell Revalski, Georgia State University

Date: November 6, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

TBD

Date: November 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

TBD

Spring 2019

School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

Date: March 26, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm (lunch served at 12:00 pm)
Location: Education 212

Towards a More Diverse and Inclusive Computing Community

Janice E. Cuny, Ph.D., National Science Foundation

Date: April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm (lunch served at 12:15 pm)
Location: Education 212

Related Colloquium: Pelson Lecture “Pathways for Disciplinary Integration in Higher Education”

Dr. Youngmoo Kim, Drexel University

Date: April 23, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Dr. David Reimer, Mathematics and Statistics
Dr. Jeffery Erickson, Biology

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Spring 2019

Date: February 19, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 pm
(Lunch Reception & Lecture)
Location: Education 212

Diabetes is a Cardiovascular Disease – So Now We Need to Treat it as One

Dr. Cory Gamble, DO, FACOI, FACE, Medical Director Novo Nordisk, Inc.

 

Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

Date: February 8, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

Human impacts on blue crabs in Barnegat Bay

Dr. Paul Jivoff, Rider University

Date: February 22, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

What the Funding?

Dr. Benjamin Corb, American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Date: March 8, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

Copy Number Variation in Vertebrate Evolution and Human Disease

Dr. Craig Lowe, Duke University

Date: April 26, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101

The Love and Hate of Dandelions: the Biological Background for their Symbolism in Contemporary Society

Dr. Lena Struwe, Rutgers University

 

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

Date: March 6, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Dr. Don Nuzzio, Analytical Instrument Systems, Inc.

Date: March 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121

Dr. Joe Macor

TCNJ Alum, Universal Display Corporation

Date: April 17, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121

How a Local Company Manufactures a Chemical Diamond Coating in an Environmentally Advanced Facility

Michael Feldstein, President and Director of Innovation, Surface Technology, Inc.

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

 

Date: February 1, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 113

UI Test: to automate or not to, is that even a question?

Junmin Liu, Bloomberg Princeton

Date: March 26, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

Towards A More Inclusive and Diverse Computing Community

Janice E. Cuny

National Science Foundation

Date: April 29, 2019 (Mon.)
Time: 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Location: Forcina 226

Biye Li, Engineering Manager, Machine Learning Team

 

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

 

Date: February 12, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:20pm
Location: TBD

Growth in groups via linear algebra

Samuel Taylor, Temple University

Date: February 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50am
Location: TBD

Breaking the Enigma the First Time

David Saltman, Center for Communications Research

Date: March 12, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

How do mathematicians believe?

Brian Katz, Augustana College

Date: March 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: SCP 229

Simulations as Approximations of Practice in Mathematics Teacher Education (or What’s Been Going on in My Office?)

Heather Howell, ETS, and Cathy Liebars, TCNJ

Date: April 9, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

Outlier Detection in Dynamic Functional Models

Andrada Ivanescu,Montclair State University

 

 

Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2019

Date: April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 117

Weak Gravitational Lensing: Challenges for Obtaining Accurate Dark Matter Masses

Tereasa Brainerd, Boston University

Date: April 19, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD

Plasma, Fusion and PPPL: The Quest for Making a Star on Earth

Dr. Arturo Dominguez, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

 

 

Past Seminars/Colloquia Schedule

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2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

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science@tcnj.edu

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