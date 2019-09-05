Seminars/Colloquia 2018-2019

Fall 2018
School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: September 25, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Ed 212
“The Great Epidemic, 100 Years Later”
Gina Kolata, New York Times writer and best-selling author
Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter
Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
Tamika Royal-Thomas, Mathematics and Statistics
Zaara Sarwar, Biology
Date: November 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium
Tracy Kress, Biology
Sharif Mohammad Shahnewaz Ferdouz, Computer Science
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Fall 2018
Date: October 12, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 pm
- Lunch Reception: 12:00 – 12:30 pm
- Lecture: 12:30 – 1:15 pm
- Q&A and Discussion: 1:15 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
Understanding How ‘Real World’ Data Help Improve Patient Outcomes
Dr. Rahul Ganguly, Executive Director of Health Economics Outcomes Research and Data Analytics, Novo Nordisk, Inc.
Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: October 26, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
How Microbial Sequencing Solves Hospital Mysteries
Dr. Tara Palmore, Hospital Epidemiologist, NIH Clinical Center
Date: November 9, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
Fats in My Muscle? How Myocellular Lipids Contribute to Pathologies
Dr. Mitchell Sitnick, TCNJ Alum, Assistant Professor of Biology, Montclair University
Date: November 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
The Greatest Generation: The Pollen Lifecycle in Aquatic Plants
Dr. Mackenzie L. Taylor, Creighton University
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: September 13, 2018 (Thurs.)
Time: 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Location: C 121
Using Spectroscopy and Chemometrics to Address the Global Challenge of Access to Clean Water
Dr. Todd Pagano, Rochester Institute of Technology, National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter
Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: September 18, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
Deep Reinforcement Learning: The Fundamentals of How AI Wins Games and Beyond
Sean P. Devlin, The College of New Jersey
Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter
Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto
Date: November 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: STEM 102
Virtual Reality and Serious Games
Sharif Mohammad Shahnewaz Ferdous, TCNJ
Date: November 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
Buildings, People, and Human Behavior
Davide Schaumann, Rutgers University
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: September 7, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 229
Mathematical modeling of the development of T cells in neonatal mice
Edward Lee, PhD., Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Date: September 26, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50am
Location: SCP 230
Enumerative geometry, combinatorics, and algebra
Linda Chen, Swarthmore
Date: October 9, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 229
Would Wheel of Fortune be Easier in Dothraki or Klingon?
Benjamin Wilson, Stevenson University
Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2018
Date: October 2, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter
Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto
Date: October 19, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
Mitchell Revalski, Georgia State University
Date: November 6, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
TBD
Date: November 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
TBD
Spring 2019
School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: March 26, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm (lunch served at 12:00 pm)
Location: Education 212
Towards a More Diverse and Inclusive Computing Community
Janice E. Cuny, Ph.D., National Science Foundation
Date: April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm (lunch served at 12:15 pm)
Location: Education 212
Related Colloquium: Pelson Lecture “Pathways for Disciplinary Integration in Higher Education”
Dr. Youngmoo Kim, Drexel University
Date: April 23, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium
Dr. David Reimer, Mathematics and Statistics
Dr. Jeffery Erickson, Biology
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Spring 2019
Date: February 19, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 pm
(Lunch Reception & Lecture)
Location: Education 212
Diabetes is a Cardiovascular Disease – So Now We Need to Treat it as One
Dr. Cory Gamble, DO, FACOI, FACE, Medical Director Novo Nordisk, Inc.
Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: February 8, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
Human impacts on blue crabs in Barnegat Bay
Dr. Paul Jivoff, Rider University
Date: February 22, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
What the Funding?
Dr. Benjamin Corb, American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Date: March 8, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
Copy Number Variation in Vertebrate Evolution and Human Disease
Dr. Craig Lowe, Duke University
Date: April 26, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 101
The Love and Hate of Dandelions: the Biological Background for their Symbolism in Contemporary Society
Dr. Lena Struwe, Rutgers University
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: March 6, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Dr. Don Nuzzio, Analytical Instrument Systems, Inc.
Date: March 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121
Dr. Joe Macor
TCNJ Alum, Universal Display Corporation
Date: April 17, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C 121
How a Local Company Manufactures a Chemical Diamond Coating in an Environmentally Advanced Facility
Michael Feldstein, President and Director of Innovation, Surface Technology, Inc.
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: February 1, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 113
UI Test: to automate or not to, is that even a question?
Junmin Liu, Bloomberg Princeton
Date: March 26, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
Towards A More Inclusive and Diverse Computing Community
Janice E. Cuny
National Science Foundation
Date: April 29, 2019 (Mon.)
Time: 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Location: Forcina 226
Biye Li, Engineering Manager, Machine Learning Team
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: February 12, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:20pm
Location: TBD
Growth in groups via linear algebra
Samuel Taylor, Temple University
Date: February 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50am
Location: TBD
Breaking the Enigma the First Time
David Saltman, Center for Communications Research
Date: March 12, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
How do mathematicians believe?
Brian Katz, Augustana College
Date: March 27, 2019 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: SCP 229
Simulations as Approximations of Practice in Mathematics Teacher Education (or What’s Been Going on in My Office?)
Heather Howell, ETS, and Cathy Liebars, TCNJ
Date: April 9, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
Outlier Detection in Dynamic Functional Models
Andrada Ivanescu,Montclair State University
Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2019
Date: April 2, 2019 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P 117
Weak Gravitational Lensing: Challenges for Obtaining Accurate Dark Matter Masses
Tereasa Brainerd, Boston University
Date: April 19, 2019 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: TBD
Plasma, Fusion and PPPL: The Quest for Making a Star on Earth
Dr. Arturo Dominguez, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory