Colloquia and Speaker Series 2018-19

School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2018

Gina Kolata, New York Times writer and best-selling author

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

Date: October 23, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: P 101

Tamika Royal-Thomas, Mathematics and Statistics Zaara Sarwar, Biology

Q&A and Discussion: 1:15 – 1:30 pm

Dr. Rahul Ganguly, Executive Director of Health Economics Outcomes Research and Data Analytics, Novo Nordisk, Inc.

How Microbial Sequencing Solves Hospital Mysteries

Dr. Mitchell Sitnick, TCNJ Alum, Assistant Professor of Biology, Montclair University

Fats in My Muscle? How Myocellular Lipids Contribute to Pathologies

The Greatest Generation: The Pollen Lifecycle in Aquatic Plants

Date: September 13, 2018 (Thurs.) Time: 3:30 – 4:30 pm Location: C 121

Using Spectroscopy and Chemometrics to Address the Global Challenge of Access to Clean Water

Dr. Todd Pagano, Rochester Institute of Technology, National Technical Institute for the Deaf