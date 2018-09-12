Tuesday, October 2, 2018: Phi Beta Kappa Lecture

(R)evolution? The Future of Computer Simulation of Matter

Alán Aspuru-Guzik

Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science, University of Toronto

Date, Time, and Location

October 2, 2018 (Tues.)

12:00 pm – Lunch available

12:30-1:30 pm – Lecture, Q&A, and discussion

1:30-1:50 pm – Reception and extended discussion

Education 212

Overview of the Lecture

To date, the program for the development of methods and models for atomistic and continuum simulation directed toward chemicals and materials has reached an incredible degree of sophistication and maturity. Currently, one can witness an increasingly rapid emergence of advances in computing, artificial intelligence, and robotics. This drives us to consider the future of computer simulation of matter from the molecular to the human length and time scales in a radical way that deliberately dares to go beyond the foreseeable next steps in any given discipline. This talk presents a view on this future development that we believe is likely to become a reality during our lifetime.

About the Speaker

Dr. Alán Aspuru-Guzik is Professor of Chemistry and Computer Science at University of Toronto. He carries out research at the interfaces of quantum information and chemistry and machine learning and chemistry. He pioneered the development of algorithms and experimental implementations of quantum computers and dedicated quantum simulators for chemical systems. He has studied the role of quantum coherence in excitonic energy transfer in photosynthetic complexes. He has accelerated discovery by means of computation for organic semiconductors, organic photovoltaics, organic batteries and organic light-emitting diodes. He has worked on molecular representations and generative models for the machine learning of molecular properties. He is currently interested in automation and “self-driving” chemical laboratories. Amongst other recognitions, he has been recipient of the DARPA Young Faculty Award, the Sloan Research Fellowship, and was selected as a Top Innovator under 35 by the MIT Technology Review.

About Phi Beta Kappa

Founded in 1776, the Phi Beta Kappa Society is the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society. It has chapters at 286 colleges and universities and more than half a million members throughout the country. Its mission is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, foster freedom of thought, and recognize academic excellence.

Since 1956, the Phi Beta Kappa Society’s Visiting Scholar Program has been offering undergraduates the opportunity to spend time with some of America’s most distinguished scholars. The purpose of the program is to contribute to the intellectual life of the institution by making possible an exchange of ideas between the Visiting Scholars and the resident faculty and students. The 15 men and women participating during the academic year of 2018-2019 will visit over 90 colleges and universities with chapters of Phi Beta Kappa, spending two days on each campus and taking full part in the academic life of the institution. They will meet informally with students and faculty members, participate in classroom discussions and seminars, and give a lecture open to the university/college community and the general public.

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