TCNJ Mathematics Education Major Wins Competitive National Scholarship

fNews release from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics

Laurence (Larry) Bissett, a sophomore mathematics education major, has been awarded the Prospective 7-12 Secondary Teacher Course Work Scholarship presented by the Mathematics Education Trust of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM).

The $10,000 scholarship, which is named in recognition of the outstanding contributions to mathematics education made by professors Frank Demana and Bert K. Waits of The Ohio State University and supported by the Texas Instruments, will help Bissett continue his undergraduate studies in mathematics. The scholarship provides funding for tuition, books, and other academic expenses to full-time university students who are rising juniors preparing to become certified teachers of secondary mathematics.

Larry Bissett, from Chatham, New Jersey, plans to attend graduate school and then start his teaching career.

Bissett earned the scholarship on the basis of his academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and volunteer community projects, all of which demonstrated the leadership, dedication, and selflessness needed by a successful math teacher.

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