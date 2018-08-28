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Seminars/Colloquia 2017-2018

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Fall 2017

School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

Date: September 26, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Sabbatical Colloquium

Marcia O’Connell, Biology
Paul Wiita, Physics

Date: October 24, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
 (Lunch served at 12:15 pm)
Location: Education 212

School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Towards an Applied Science of Research: Thinking More Deeply about the Nature and Nurture of Research”

Dr. Jeffrey Tsao, Sandia National Laboratory

Date: October 25, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Location: Business Building Student Lounge

Affiliated Colloquium – Faculty Senate Colloquium for the Recognition of Research and Creative Activity – “Geometry of Imaginary Universes”

Nancy Hingston, Mathematics and Statistics

Date: November 28, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Nick Battista, Mathematics and Statistics
Don Hirsh, Chemistry

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Fall 2017

Date: September 21, 2017 (Thurs.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Mayo Concert Hall

“Exploring the Obesity Epidemic: How Did We Get Here?”

Dr. Todd Hobbs, MD
Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Novo Nordisk in North America

Date: November 7, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Brower Student Center 225

“Bridging the Gap Between Public Health and Obesity Care”

Ms. Tracy Zvenyach, MSN, NP; Obesity Public Policy for Novo Nordisk in North America
Ms. Susan Harris, Senior Director, Obesity Management for Novo Nordisk in North America

Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

Date: September 8, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

Uncovering the role of the centrosome in polarization of the C. elegans embryo

Dr. Rebecca Lyczak, Ursinus College

Date: September 22, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Business Basement Lounge

Vertical Integration of Evolutionary Mechanisms: Pelvic Reduction in the Threespine Stickleback Fish

Dr. Michael A. Bell, Stony Brook University

Date: October 13, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

Channel Surfing the Adaptive Wave: Convergence, Constraint, and Contingency in the Evolution of Resistance to a Deadly Toxin

Edmund “Butch” Brodie III, B.F.D. Runk Professor, Department of Biology, University of Virginia

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

Date: September 20, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Chemistry of Food

Dr. Kaitlin Papson, Ingredion Corporation

Date: October 4, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Thermodynamic coupling in neurotransmitter reuptake

Dr. Michael V. LeVine, Weill Cornell Medical School, Department of Physiology and Biophysics

Date: November 1, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Investigations of Chemical Signaling in Bacterial Pathogens

Dr. Lark J. Perez, Rowan University, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Date: November 15, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Using simulations to characterize the role of hydration in activation of a membrane protein

Dr. Blake Mertz, West Virginia University, Department of Chemistry

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

Date: October 17, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115

Geocoding: An Exercise in Information Retrieval

Mr. Joe Canero ’15, ALK Tech

Date: November 14, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101

Stormy Peters, Senior Manager, Community Leads, Red Hat

Date: November 21, 2017 (Tues.) – CANCELLED
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 113

Nadya Pena (TCNJ CS ’15), Data Scientist & Software Engineer, Credit Suisse

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

Date: October 25, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 am – 12 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Classical and Virtual Knot Concordance

Micah Chrisman, Monmouth University

Date: October 27, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Seminar on Inquiry Based Learning

Patrick Rault, University of Arizona South

Date: November 14, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Patient-specific modeling and parameter estimation of cardiovascular and respiratory dynamics

Laura Ellwein Fix, Virginia Commonwealth University

Date: November 29, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11 am – 12 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Statistical Image Analysis for the Study of Multiple Sclerosis

Gina-Maria Pomann, Duke University

 

Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2017

 

Date: September 15, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317

Introduction to String Theory

Dr. Mike Kalb, Adjunct Professor at TCNJ

Date: October 3, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317

Measuring gases and nanoparticles with coherent Rayleigh-Brillouin scattering

Dr. Alexandros Gerakis, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Date: October 20, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317

Physics in Medicine: Clinical Innovations and Professional Pathways

Dr. Adam Riegel, Hofstra University

 

Spring 2018

School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101

School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry”

Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design

Date: February 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

School of Science Signature Guest Colloquium – “Mathematics of Gerrymandering: Geometry, Algorithms, and Democracy”

Moon Duchin, Tufts University

Date: March 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Ying Mao, Computer Science
Keith Pecor, Biology

Date: March 28, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Location: Library Auditorium

Affiliated Colloquium – Gitenstein-Hart Sabbatical Prize Seminar – “What Does Mathematics Have to do with Treating Cancer?”

Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics

Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212

Affiliated Colloquium – Barbara Meyers Pelson ’59 Lecture on Faculty-Student Engagement – “Nine Years in the Woods: Measuring and Mentoring in the Forests of New Jersey”

Janet Morrison and her students (past and present), Department of Biology

Date: April 12, 2018 (Thurs.)
Time: See event times

 

Affiliated Colloquia – Women’s History Month Speaker, on the Theme: “Who We Are, What We Eat”

Vandana Shiva, Internationally renowned scientist, environmental activist, feminist

11:00 am – 12:30 pm, Education Building 212
“Biotechnology and Food Justice: The Case for GMOs”

2:00 – 3:30 pm, Education Building 212
“Earth Democracy: New Jersey and the World”

5:00 – 6:20 pm, Music Building, Mayo Concert Hall
“The Transnational Politics of Science, Seeds, Power, and Gender”

 

Date: April 24, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium

Matt Mizuhara, Mathematics and Statistics
Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry

 

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Spring 2018

Date: March 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:00-1:30 pm
(Lunch Reception & Lecture)
Location: Education 212

“The Biology of Obesity and its Management”

Dr. Jason Brett, MD; Senior Medical Director, Clinical Medical and Regulatory for Novo Nordisk in North America
Dr. Gabriel Smolarz, MD; Medical Director Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America

Date: April 3, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Education 212

“Make Obesity CARE Happen! A Human, Societal, Economic Mandate”

Ms. Blandine Lacroix; Vice President for Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America
Ms. Abhilasha Ramasamy; Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research for Novo Nordisk in North America

 

Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

 

 

Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101

School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry”

Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design

Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 8:00 – 9:00pm
Location: Ed 212

The Blue Ocean: Perspectives From Marine Creatures

Dr. David Gruber, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University

 

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

 

Date: February 7, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Dr. Elizabeth Boon, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Stony Brook University

Date: March 7, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Synthetic and genetically encoded biosensors and contrast agents for ultrasensitive 129Xe NMR

Mr. Serge Zemerov, PhD student and TCNJ alum, UPen

Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Creating chemistry for a sustainable future

Mr. Jeff Tamburrino, BASF, TCNJ ‘88 Chemistry Alum

Date: April 18, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121

Stochastic Searching and Machine Learning Methods for Acceleration and Analysis of Atomistic Simulations

Dr. Robert Q. Topper, Professor of Chemistry, Cooper Union

 

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

 

Date: February 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115

Data Modeling and Visualization

Marc Wintjen, Business Intelligence Architect at Bloomberg Princeton

Date: February 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115

CUDA and OpenCL: Programming GPUs

Bharathwaj Muthuswamy, Visiting Assitant Professor, CS department

Date: March 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115

Distributed Data System

Abhijit Bihari, Engineering Leadership, Data Platform at Bloomberg Princeton

 

Date: April 17, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115

If You Trust Your Computer, You’re Crazy

Ron Minnich, Google

 

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

 

 

Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm
Location: SCP – 229

Gender and mathematics in modern plays

Shelley Costa, Assistant Professor at Swarthmore College

Date: April 10, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Connecting Advanced and Secondary Mathematics: Abstract Algebra and Solving Equations

Eileen Murray, Montclair State University

Date: April 13, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229

Paving the Sphere with Quadrilaterals (and Hexagons, Pentagons and Triangles)

James Foran, Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri-Kansas City

 

 

Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

 

 

Date: February 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P – 317

Holding and Spinning Molecules with Laser Pulses

Varun Makhija, University of Ottawa

Date: March 6, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

Intellectual Property Law and its Importance as a Career Path for Science Majors

Anthony Noonan, Associate Attorney, Gearhart Law, LLC, TCNJ Alum

Date: April 20, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101

Working as a Radiation Physicist: From Radioactive Seed Implantation for Cancer Treatment to the Development of Radon Exposure Limits for Homeowner Safety

Dr. Kay-Uwe Kasch, Beuth University of Applied Sciences-Berlin

 

 

Past Seminars/Colloquia Schedule

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The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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