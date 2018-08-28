Seminars/Colloquia 2017-2018

Fall 2017
School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: September 26, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
School of Science Faculty Sabbatical Colloquium
Marcia O’Connell, Biology
Paul Wiita, Physics
Date: October 24, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
(Lunch served at 12:15 pm)
Location: Education 212
School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Towards an Applied Science of Research: Thinking More Deeply about the Nature and Nurture of Research”
Dr. Jeffrey Tsao, Sandia National Laboratory
Date: October 25, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Location: Business Building Student Lounge
Affiliated Colloquium – Faculty Senate Colloquium for the Recognition of Research and Creative Activity – “Geometry of Imaginary Universes”
Nancy Hingston, Mathematics and Statistics
Date: November 28, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium
Nick Battista, Mathematics and Statistics
Don Hirsh, Chemistry
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Fall 2017
Date: September 21, 2017 (Thurs.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Mayo Concert Hall
“Exploring the Obesity Epidemic: How Did We Get Here?”
Dr. Todd Hobbs, MD
Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Novo Nordisk in North America
Date: November 7, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Brower Student Center 225
“Bridging the Gap Between Public Health and Obesity Care”
Ms. Tracy Zvenyach, MSN, NP; Obesity Public Policy for Novo Nordisk in North America
Ms. Susan Harris, Senior Director, Obesity Management for Novo Nordisk in North America
Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: September 8, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
Uncovering the role of the centrosome in polarization of the C. elegans embryo
Dr. Rebecca Lyczak, Ursinus College
Date: September 22, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Business Basement Lounge
Vertical Integration of Evolutionary Mechanisms: Pelvic Reduction in the Threespine Stickleback Fish
Dr. Michael A. Bell, Stony Brook University
Date: October 13, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
Channel Surfing the Adaptive Wave: Convergence, Constraint, and Contingency in the Evolution of Resistance to a Deadly Toxin
Edmund “Butch” Brodie III, B.F.D. Runk Professor, Department of Biology, University of Virginia
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: September 20, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Dr. Kaitlin Papson, Ingredion Corporation
Date: October 4, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Thermodynamic coupling in neurotransmitter reuptake
Dr. Michael V. LeVine, Weill Cornell Medical School, Department of Physiology and Biophysics
Date: November 1, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Investigations of Chemical Signaling in Bacterial Pathogens
Dr. Lark J. Perez, Rowan University, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Date: November 15, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Using simulations to characterize the role of hydration in activation of a membrane protein
Dr. Blake Mertz, West Virginia University, Department of Chemistry
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: October 17, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115
Geocoding: An Exercise in Information Retrieval
Mr. Joe Canero ’15, ALK Tech
Date: November 14, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101
Date: November 21, 2017 (Tues.) – CANCELLED
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 113
Nadya Pena (TCNJ CS ’15), Data Scientist & Software Engineer, Credit Suisse
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: October 25, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 am – 12 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Classical and Virtual Knot Concordance
Micah Chrisman, Monmouth University
Date: October 27, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Seminar on Inquiry Based Learning
Patrick Rault, University of Arizona South
Date: November 14, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Patient-specific modeling and parameter estimation of cardiovascular and respiratory dynamics
Laura Ellwein Fix, Virginia Commonwealth University
Date: November 29, 2017 (Wed.)
Time: 11 am – 12 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Statistical Image Analysis for the Study of Multiple Sclerosis
Gina-Maria Pomann, Duke University
Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2017
Date: September 15, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317
Dr. Mike Kalb, Adjunct Professor at TCNJ
Date: October 3, 2017 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317
Measuring gases and nanoparticles with coherent Rayleigh-Brillouin scattering
Dr. Alexandros Gerakis, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Date: October 20, 2017 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 317
Physics in Medicine: Clinical Innovations and Professional Pathways
Dr. Adam Riegel, Hofstra University
Spring 2018
School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101
School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry”
Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design
Date: February 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
School of Science Signature Guest Colloquium – “Mathematics of Gerrymandering: Geometry, Algorithms, and Democracy”
Moon Duchin, Tufts University
Date: March 27, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium
Ying Mao, Computer Science
Keith Pecor, Biology
Date: March 28, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Location: Library Auditorium
Affiliated Colloquium – Gitenstein-Hart Sabbatical Prize Seminar – “What Does Mathematics Have to do with Treating Cancer?”
Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics
Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 212
Affiliated Colloquium – Barbara Meyers Pelson ’59 Lecture on Faculty-Student Engagement – “Nine Years in the Woods: Measuring and Mentoring in the Forests of New Jersey”
Janet Morrison and her students (past and present), Department of Biology
Date: April 12, 2018 (Thurs.)
Time: See event times
Affiliated Colloquia – Women’s History Month Speaker, on the Theme: “Who We Are, What We Eat”
Vandana Shiva, Internationally renowned scientist, environmental activist, feminist
11:00 am – 12:30 pm, Education Building 212
“Biotechnology and Food Justice: The Case for GMOs”
2:00 – 3:30 pm, Education Building 212
“Earth Democracy: New Jersey and the World”
5:00 – 6:20 pm, Music Building, Mayo Concert Hall
“The Transnational Politics of Science, Seeds, Power, and Gender”
Date: April 24, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium
Matt Mizuhara, Mathematics and Statistics
Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Spring 2018
Date: March 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:00-1:30 pm
(Lunch Reception & Lecture)
Location: Education 212
“The Biology of Obesity and its Management”
Dr. Jason Brett, MD; Senior Medical Director, Clinical Medical and Regulatory for Novo Nordisk in North America
Dr. Gabriel Smolarz, MD; Medical Director Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America
Date: April 3, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
(Lecture & Reception)
Location: Education 212
“Make Obesity CARE Happen! A Human, Societal, Economic Mandate”
Ms. Blandine Lacroix; Vice President for Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America
Ms. Abhilasha Ramasamy; Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research for Novo Nordisk in North America
Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP 101
School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry”
Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design
Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 8:00 – 9:00pm
Location: Ed 212
The Blue Ocean: Perspectives From Marine Creatures
Dr. David Gruber, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: February 7, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Date: March 7, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Synthetic and genetically encoded biosensors and contrast agents for ultrasensitive 129Xe NMR
Mr. Serge Zemerov, PhD student and TCNJ alum, UPen
Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Creating chemistry for a sustainable future
Mr. Jeff Tamburrino, BASF, TCNJ ‘88 Chemistry Alum
Date: April 18, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am
Location: C – 121
Stochastic Searching and Machine Learning Methods for Acceleration and Analysis of Atomistic Simulations
Dr. Robert Q. Topper, Professor of Chemistry, Cooper Union
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: February 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115
Data Modeling and Visualization
Marc Wintjen, Business Intelligence Architect at Bloomberg Princeton
Date: February 20, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115
CUDA and OpenCL: Programming GPUs
Bharathwaj Muthuswamy, Visiting Assitant Professor, CS department
Date: March 2, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115
Abhijit Bihari, Engineering Leadership, Data Platform at Bloomberg Princeton
Date: April 17, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: Education 115
If You Trust Your Computer, You’re Crazy
Ron Minnich, Google
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)
Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm
Location: SCP – 229
Gender and mathematics in modern plays
Shelley Costa, Assistant Professor at Swarthmore College
Date: April 10, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Connecting Advanced and Secondary Mathematics: Abstract Algebra and Solving Equations
Eileen Murray, Montclair State University
Date: April 13, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 229
Paving the Sphere with Quadrilaterals (and Hexagons, Pentagons and Triangles)
James Foran, Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018
Date: February 16, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: P – 317
Holding and Spinning Molecules with Laser Pulses
Varun Makhija, University of Ottawa
Date: March 6, 2018 (Tues.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
Intellectual Property Law and its Importance as a Career Path for Science Majors
Anthony Noonan, Associate Attorney, Gearhart Law, LLC, TCNJ Alum
Date: April 20, 2018 (Fri.)
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Location: SCP – 101
Working as a Radiation Physicist: From Radioactive Seed Implantation for Cancer Treatment to the Development of Radon Exposure Limits for Homeowner Safety
Dr. Kay-Uwe Kasch, Beuth University of Applied Sciences-Berlin