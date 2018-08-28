Seminars/Colloquia 2017-2018

Date: November 15, 2017 (Wed.) Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am Location: C – 121

Dr. Lark J. Perez, Rowan University, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Date: November 1, 2017 (Wed.) Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am Location: C – 121

Dr. Michael V. LeVine, Weill Cornell Medical School, Department of Physiology and Biophysics

Date: October 4, 2017 (Wed.) Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am Location: C – 121

Date: September 20, 2017 (Wed.) Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am Location: C – 121

Edmund “Butch” Brodie III, B.F.D. Runk Professor, Department of Biology, University of Virginia

Channel Surfing the Adaptive Wave: Convergence, Constraint, and Contingency in the Evolution of Resistance to a Deadly Toxin

Uncovering the role of the centrosome in polarization of the C. elegans embryo

Ms. Tracy Zvenyach, MSN, NP; Obesity Public Policy for Novo Nordisk in North America Ms. Susan Harris, Senior Director, Obesity Management for Novo Nordisk in North America

Dr. Todd Hobbs, MD Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Novo Nordisk in North America

Affiliated Colloquium – Faculty Senate Colloquium for the Recognition of Research and Creative Activity – “Geometry of Imaginary Universes”

School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP 101

School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry” Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design

Date: February 27, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 212

Date: March 27, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium Ying Mao, Computer Science

Keith Pecor, Biology

Date: March 28, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Location: Library Auditorium

Affiliated Colloquium – Gitenstein-Hart Sabbatical Prize Seminar – “What Does Mathematics Have to do with Treating Cancer?” Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics

Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 212

Affiliated Colloquium – Barbara Meyers Pelson ’59 Lecture on Faculty-Student Engagement – “Nine Years in the Woods: Measuring and Mentoring in the Forests of New Jersey” Janet Morrison and her students (past and present), Department of Biology

Date: April 12, 2018 (Thurs.)

Time: See event times

Affiliated Colloquia – Women’s History Month Speaker, on the Theme: “Who We Are, What We Eat” Vandana Shiva, Internationally renowned scientist, environmental activist, feminist 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, Education Building 212

“Biotechnology and Food Justice: The Case for GMOs” 2:00 – 3:30 pm, Education Building 212

“Earth Democracy: New Jersey and the World” 5:00 – 6:20 pm, Music Building, Mayo Concert Hall

“The Transnational Politics of Science, Seeds, Power, and Gender”

Date: April 24, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 101

School of Science Faculty Research Colloquium Matt Mizuhara, Mathematics and Statistics

Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Lecture Series – Spring 2018

Date: March 20, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:00-1:30 pm

(Lunch Reception & Lecture)

Location: Education 212

“The Biology of Obesity and its Management” Dr. Jason Brett, MD; Senior Medical Director, Clinical Medical and Regulatory for Novo Nordisk in North America

Dr. Gabriel Smolarz, MD; Medical Director Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America

Date: April 3, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm

(Lecture & Reception)

Location: Education 212

“Make Obesity CARE Happen! A Human, Societal, Economic Mandate” Ms. Blandine Lacroix; Vice President for Obesity for Novo Nordisk in North America

Ms. Abhilasha Ramasamy; Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research for Novo Nordisk in North America

Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

Date: February 23, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP 101

School of Science Guest Colloquium – “Humans, Bots, and RNA Folding: Citizen Science in Biochemistry” Benjamin Keep, Stanford University, Doctoral Candidate, Learning Sciences and Technology Design

Date: April 6, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 8:00 – 9:00pm

Location: Ed 212

The Blue Ocean: Perspectives From Marine Creatures Dr. David Gruber, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2018



Date: February 7, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am

Location: C – 121

Date: March 7, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am

Location: C – 121

Synthetic and genetically encoded biosensors and contrast agents for ultrasensitive 129Xe NMR Mr. Serge Zemerov, PhD student and TCNJ alum, UPen

Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am

Location: C – 121

Creating chemistry for a sustainable future Mr. Jeff Tamburrino, BASF, TCNJ ‘88 Chemistry Alum

Date: April 18, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 11:00 – 11:50 am

Location: C – 121

Stochastic Searching and Machine Learning Methods for Acceleration and Analysis of Atomistic Simulations Dr. Robert Q. Topper, Professor of Chemistry, Cooper Union

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2018

Date: February 2, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 115

Data Modeling and Visualization Marc Wintjen, Business Intelligence Architect at Bloomberg Princeton

Date: February 20, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 115

CUDA and OpenCL: Programming GPUs Bharathwaj Muthuswamy, Visiting Assitant Professor, CS department

Date: March 2, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 115

Distributed Data System Abhijit Bihari, Engineering Leadership, Data Platform at Bloomberg Princeton

Date: April 17, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: Education 115

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018



Date: April 4, 2018 (Wed.)

Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: SCP – 229

Gender and mathematics in modern plays Shelley Costa, Assistant Professor at Swarthmore College

Date: April 10, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 229

Connecting Advanced and Secondary Mathematics: Abstract Algebra and Solving Equations

Eileen Murray, Montclair State University

Date: April 13, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 229

Paving the Sphere with Quadrilaterals (and Hexagons, Pentagons and Triangles) James Foran, Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2018



Date: February 16, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: P – 317

Holding and Spinning Molecules with Laser Pulses Varun Makhija, University of Ottawa

Date: March 6, 2018 (Tues.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 101

Intellectual Property Law and its Importance as a Career Path for Science Majors Anthony Noonan, Associate Attorney, Gearhart Law, LLC, TCNJ Alum

Date: April 20, 2018 (Fri.)

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Location: SCP – 101