Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Eileen Murray

Assistant Professor at Montclair State

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

12:30 – 1:30pm

Location: SCP – 229

Connecting Advanced and Secondary Mathematics: Abstract Algebra and Solving Equations

Abstract:

Every five years, the College Board of the Mathematical Sciences (CBMS) executes a national survey of undergraduate mathematical and statistical sciences in two- and four-year colleges and universities. The 2010 report stated that among four-year institutions with secondary pre-service teaching certification programs, 89% of all mathematics departments require their students to take modern algebra (Blair, Kirkman, & Maxwell, 2013). Professional mathematics societies, such as the Mathematics Association of America, also advocate that future high school mathematics teachers take advanced mathematics courses such as abstract algebra. Despite this requirement and advocacy, there is a need for more research on how knowledge of mathematical content is employed in teaching practice, as well as how secondary teachers view their university courses as relevant to their teaching (Zazkis & Leikin, 2010). This talk presents results from a study investigating how a professional development workshop focused on abstract algebra impacted teachers’ understanding of secondary mathematics. After briefly presenting the nature of the workshops, I will describe how instruction in and exposure to the abstract algebraic structures of groups, rings, and fields influenced teachers’ understanding of and approaches to teaching students about the mathematical properties used to solve equations in secondary algebra classrooms. I conclude the talk with next steps in this research, including recommendations for college mathematics courses.

Speaker Bio:

Eileen Murray is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Montclair State University. At the core of her research interests is the desire to understand how to best prepare and support secondary mathematics teachers along their professional continuum. Research has shown that teachers who participate in ongoing professional development are better situated to improve student learning and performance, but as a field we need to more fully develop and understand the aspects of professional development and undergraduate education that help teachers make generative changes in their practice. She teaches mathematics content courses, methods courses for secondary mathematics majors, and is a content specialist observing student teachers. Previously, she worked as a high school mathematics teacher and middle school math coach.