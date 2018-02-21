Physics Colloquium: Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Anthony Noonan

Associate Attorney, Gearhart Law, LLC

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

12:30 – 1:30pm

P – 317

Intellectual Property Law and its Importance as a Career Path for Science Majors

Abstract:

There are many career paths for individuals with degrees in the hard sciences. When I was a physics student at TCNJ, I was left with the dilemma of not knowing what profession to pursue following graduation. With the help of the TCNJ Physics faculty, I was introduced to the field of Intellectual Property Law, which includes Patent law, Trademark law, and Copyright law. This has led me to become an Intellectual Property Attorney. This presentation will provide an overview of Intellectual Property Law, the importance of having a degree in the hard sciences in this field, and guidance on how to pursue a career in Intellectual Property Law while still an undergraduate student and after graduation.