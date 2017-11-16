Beyond the Laboratory: Faculty Edition

John Allison, Chemistry – Guitar, Keyboard, and Harmonica

“If not now, when?” This question serves as Dr. John Allison’s guiding philosophy when it comes to his life beyond the laboratory. Dr. Allison’s passion for music is one that began developing as a child, but didn’t come to fruition until recently. It wasn’t until about forty years after buying his first instrument in fifth grade that Dr. Allison became truly passionate about playing and ultimately joined a “meet-up group” of like-minded musicians. “It was a friend in the group, Keith, who told me about one day when he had realized that he wanted to play and sing. Like everyone else, Keith was self-conscious, but if he didn’t start now, when? So he just dove in.” “I realized I was self-conscious for no need,” Allison said, “and joined Keith in his ‘old guy’ philosophy. If not now, when?”

Dr. Allison’s favorite part about being a musician is seeing how his passion can affect others in a positive way. Many of the groups he has been a part of have played in nursing homes and veterans’ hospitals. Moments like these are Dr. Allison’s favorite part about being a musician. Aside from the impact that music can have on others, another moment in Dr. Allison’s career that he cherishes is the time his group got to play on stage with Willie Nile, one of their favorite artists. Dr. Allison himself even got his own microphone and had the chance to sing with him! This memory would never have formed had the group not hunted down a manager to ask to play with Willie Nile, something Dr. Allison wonders if he would have done when he was younger and had not yet adopted his “If not now, when?” philosophy.

Following his passion of being a musician may seem to be overwhelming for someone who is also a dedicated professor. But for Dr. Allison, the work of a professor isn’t a grind. “Following your passions is in general, a healthy thing to do.” Although he admits to not sleeping very much, Dr. Allison believes that following his passion, and inspiring others to do so, is immensely important. “Mastering your understanding of a difficult chemical concept is as rewarding as sounding good playing and singing in a small group. It’s our job to demonstrate to students that they should follow their bliss. We should all want, as Sammy Hagar/Eddie van Halen says, The Best of Both Worlds.”

Now, Dr. Allison is beginning a new band compiled of members who are all from that Meet-Up group. While debating a band name, he “wanted to name the band Rich and Old, but Rich is not going to be able to do it so perhaps we’ll just be old.” That concept of becoming old is something that Dr. Allison has come to really admire for what it can do to self-doubt. He believes that it’s when you get old that, “you can really start to enjoy yourself. I know I’ll be mediocre but I will just enjoy myself.” From being a child listening to a handheld radio through one headphone to an adult musician singing and playing on stage with one of his idols, Dr. Allison has not only followed the evolution of music throughout the years, but evolved within the world of music himself.

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Joseph Baker, Chemistry – Violinist

Dr. Joseph Baker, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and the “Man of Many Sciences”, is also the Man of Many Talents. Along with being a scholar and researcher within the field of computational biochemistry, he is also a talented violinist. He started playing about twenty-four years ago and has since performed in venues throughout Arizona and Nevada, including Artemus Ham Hall at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Throughout the years, he’s played in Youth and Honors Orchestras and he was even the concertmaster of the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra for several years in Las Vegas. While he enjoys playing classical violin mostly, he played a variety of styles on an electric violin with his band while in graduate school.

Now, as a professor and mentor, Dr. Baker works with students in his Computational and Theoretical Chemistry Group. He loves working with students in a similar way to how he loves working with other musicians. “Research is most rewarding to me when done in collaboration with my students and other colleagues, just as music is rewarding when played with others.” When asked about his violin playing, Dr. Baker remarked that “performing with other musicians is the best part. The connection between musicians in an ensemble is a special experience.” Although it may seem quite difficult to balance the life of an extremely dedicated professor and a talented musician, Dr. Baker finds that playing violin can act as an escape from the stress. He believes that having a passion outside of your field of study “is important for everyone. Our experience is more than just one-dimensional, and connecting to the world around us in a variety of ways can be enriching.”

However, Dr. Baker does not always view his two passions as entirely separate. He explains that, “playing music and conducting research are both creative processes. They’re also both collaborative endeavors. At the same time, music and my specific work in computational chemistry are different enough where playing music provides a creative outlet for me in a unique way.” Ultimately, whether Dr. Baker is playing Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony with an orchestra or assisting students in using computers to do modeling and simulation, he approaches everything he does with passion and intelligence.

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Danielle Guarracino, Chemistry – Flutist

Danielle Guarracino is what many would refer to as a “jack of all trades.” Aside from being an associate professor of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry here at TCNJ, she is also a writer, runner, and flautist. The latter of these talents has been Dr. Guarracino’s oldest passion, having started playing when she was in fourth grade. She was first chair all through high school, playing in her school’s concert band, marching band, and orchestra. She even played in a pep band for a play one summer. Now she has been playing for almost 27 years and performs with a local community band. She enjoys playing all kinds of music from “pops music to classical to jazz.” She has “just always loved music in one form or another: playing music, putting your heart into the tones, and losing yourself to the beauty of it.”

The passion with which Dr. Guarracino talks about her field of teaching and research is matched by how she discusses her love of music: “I just love music and I love performing in front of an audience. I love the way the flute sounds and the challenge of some pieces, the way the music comes together, and how playing makes me feel.” To some, these two interests may seem completely separate. However, the way in which one may approach a difficult problem in the lab or the classroom is not entirely different from how one may approach a particularly difficult piece of music. Dr. Guarracino explains, “As a professor, I do well putting my mind to something, so with flute I feel like it isn’t far from the way I attack science.” In general, Dr. Guarracino is “fascinated by the areas in which the two topics overlap.” She believes that the rhythm of music itself, from matching or staying on a pitch to counting beats, involves math and physics. Although she admits that her passion for flute does not directly correlate with her passion for chemistry, she does observe many similarities between music and the sciences.

While it may seem difficult for such a devoted professor to have much time to dedicate to much else, Dr. Guarracino believes that it’s important for professors to make time for their interests outside of the classroom. “I feel a well rounded person makes the best educator. Students are complex beings (just as we professors are!) and the best way to relate is through the fact that we aren’t one dimensional!” The way she explains it, both students and professors alike benefit from exploring passions that are outside the realm of science. “It’s positive to use ‘both sides of your brain’ and different ways of thinking. I think it helps me approach problems in the lab from different angles and relate to people better.”

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Cathy Liebars, Mathematics – Theatre

For associate professor of mathematics Dr. Cathy Liebars, all the world is a stage. Whether it’s standing in front of a classroom of mathematics students at TCNJ or singing a showtune to a large crowd in a community theatre, she enjoys sharing her gifts with others.

Dr. Liebars first fell in love with theatre as a young child. “My mother took me to see the shows at our local high school when I was in elementary school, and I decided then that I wanted to perform when I got older,” she remembers. “So, as soon as I started junior high, I joined the chorus and auditioned for the school musical.”

She has been performing ever since, taking on the musical theatre roles of Eliza in My Fair Lady and Guinevere in Camelot in NJ and PA community theatres. “I like to immerse myself in the character of a play or song or dance and be that character; to feel the emotion of the score or the music,” she explains.

Along with the performing aspect, Dr. Liebars also enjoys the familial bond that is characteristic of the theatre environment. “Sometimes you are in a show where the cast just clicks and the material is so difficult but strong that it really bonds the cast together,” she says, referring to her experiences in the musical A Chorus Line and the play August: Osage Country. “It makes the whole experience so special that you know if you ever had the opportunity to do the show again, it would never be the same.”

Although performing in community theatre does serve as a break from her work as a professor, Dr. Liebars says she recognizes a close connection between her two passions of acting and teaching. “When I teach a class, I make sure that I am prepared, just like in a show, you have to know your lines, songs, and dances. Then you have to engage the class, your audience. I think performing has helped to make me a better teacher.”

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Steffen Marcus, Mathematics – Theatre

While the world of mathematics is often deemed to be vastly different from the world of the arts, Dr. Steffen Marcus would argue that theatre bridges that gap: “One could say that theatre and mathematics are very much related—that is, if you’ll grant me the description of theoretical mathematics as the continual pursuit of better and better metaphors for describing universal truths.” Although mathematics eventually prevailed as his focus of study, Dr. Marcus was quite torn between it and pursuing a career in the theatre. He became passionate about the theatre in high school where he participated in dramas, plays, and musicals held by his school’s drama and music departments. He even took an extra year of high school to direct the theatre festival play that they put on. Dr. Marcus describes how he “fell in love with theatre for its embrace of “play” as an intellectual/social pursuit, and for the strong bonds formed among cast members.”

This strong bond, the very reason that Dr. Marcus fell in love with the theatre in the first place, is what continues to be his favorite thing about it: “My favorite part always has been, and always will be, the sense of community made during a show’s rehearsal process and run.” One of his fondest memories of such a bonding experience was rehearsing and performing in Mamet’s one-act play entitled The Duck Variations with a friend. Dr. Marcus remarks on how fondly he remembers those rehearsals. Another highlight of Dr. Marcus’s theatre career was directing the 2006 McMaster Musical Theatre production of Pippin during one of his undergraduate years of school. Thus, aside from performing, Dr. Marcus directed and worked backstage for many productions as well. During his graduate years he performed in many of Brown University’s student theatre productions, stage managed many of their mainstage shows, and directed a fall outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet for “Shakespeare on the Green.”

Nowadays, Dr. Marcus enjoys being at a location that is convenient for enjoying the theatre scenes in both New York City and Philadelphia. He finds going to the theatre to be a great way to take a break from his duties as a professor, despite it being nearly impossible for him to “turn off” his brain to academia. Although he hopes to become more active in local community theatre soon, until then he sees teaching as a bridge between being a professor and his passion for the theatre. For Dr. Marcus, “teaching has fulfilled a lot of my desire to be ‘on stage,’ though it’s very different because I’m not acting a role anymore, except maybe that of a mathematician (a role I’ve been rehearsing for a long while now).” In any regard, whether he is on stage, in front of a classroom, or doing research, Dr. Marcus is always known for giving a stellar performance.

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Dimitris Papamichail, Computer Science – Guitarist

A dedicated and passionate professor here at TCNJ, Dr. Dimitris Papamichail has many other interests and talents outside the classroom, laboratory, and world of science all together. One of these many interests is in playing classical guitar. “I started playing the guitar at the age of 9. Once I started playing the guitar and learning musical notation and theory, I quickly became very involved and spent considerable amount of my time practicing.” Having grown up in Greece, Dr. Papamichail studied classical guitar, as that is the genre the music schools teach. Although this genre was the main focus of his study, he plays many different kinds of music including “classical music of the previous five centuries, [along with] modern guitar music of the 20th century,” and folk music from Greece, Spain, and Brazil. Dr. Papamichail does not only study and play classical guitar, but performs as well. He has, “performed in several concerts while in Greece, and a few concerts in the U.S. while at Stony Brook University, playing chamber music in small ensembles.”

Dr. Papamichail has been playing guitar for about 35 years, since he was a child. Although he cannot recall the reason why, when his parents asked him what instrument he would like to play, he immediately answered with the guitar. For him, playing “used to be an everyday ritual for at least 15 years. At the age of 23, a year before coming to the U.S., I obtained my degree in classical guitar performance in Greece.” Dr. Papamichail would carry his guitar wherever he went and even bought a guitar just for trips in order to avoid endangering his concert guitar.

Dr. Papamichail believes that “everyone needs to be fulfilled in certain ways. Balance seems to me to be an important factor in healthy living, and a variety of interests can give some people their required balance.” As a computer scientist, teacher, and researcher, he is very passionate about all the work he does. He has even made efforts to combine these passions with his interest in guitar, having “initiated a couple of research projects involving algorithms, my research area in computer science, with music and guitar playing in particular. One project aims to automate finger assignments to guitar pieces that are provided as input, such that fingers can transition as smoothly as possible. Another project has the objective to transcribe music pieces from certain instruments to the guitar.”

When reflecting on his favorite guitar playing moments, Dr. Papamichail does not focus on large performances or moments in which he received a lot of praise, but simply remarks that, “most involve playing in company of friends, sometimes by the sea in Greece, singing folk songs, and watching my friends dancing to my music.” Clearly very humble about his talent, he recalls that a particularly fond event of his involved playing guitar at a Greek restaurant in Santa Cruz, California with a friend who plays as a professional musician. “We had a blast playing for an audience that really appreciated the music. The atmosphere was great and at the end we did not accept a payment, but enjoyed an amazing meal and desserts!”

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