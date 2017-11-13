Computer Science Colloquium: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Stormy Peters

Senior Manager, Community Leads, Red Hat

November 14, 2017 (Tue.)

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

SCP 101

CI/CD: Changing technology is changing teams and business (again)!

Abstract:

Releasing software frequently to users is usually a time-consuming and painful process. Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) can help organizations to become more Agile by automating and streamlining the steps involved in going from an idea, change in the market or business requirement to the delivered product to the customer. This requires not only a shift in technology but also a shift in culture. In this talk, we will talk about how organizations are changing their team structures, rethinking application life cycles and deploying new technologies.

We’ll examine both the concepts behind continuous integration and continuous deployment but also some of the cloud and container technologies behind them such as Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, and Docker that are being used in enterprises today to deploy and manage their applications and operations systems.

Speaker Bio:

Stormy Peters is Senior Manager of the Community Leads team at Red Hat. Stormy is passionate about open source software and educates companies and communities on how open source software is changing the software industry. She is a compelling speaker who engages her audiences during and after her presentations. Before joining Red Hat, Stormy was VP of Developer Relations at the Cloud Foundry Foundation. She joined Cloud Foundry from Mozilla where she led Developer Relations. Previously, she served as executive director of the GNOME Foundation and at OpenLogic where she set up their OpenLogic Expert Community. Stormy graduated from Rice University with a B.A. in Computer Science.