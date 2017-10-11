Computer Science Colloquium: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Joe Canero ’15

ALK Technology, Princeton

October 17, 2017 (Tue.)

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

STEM 102

Geocoding: An Exercise in Information Retrieval

Abstract:

Geocoding is the act of taking input addresses and turning them into spatial data, and can be formulated as a problem in Information Retrieval. By leveraging special-purpose algorithms and data structures from the field of Information Retrieval, geospatial lookups can be made efficient, robust, and accurate.

Speaker Bio:

Mr. Canero graduated from TCNJ in 2015 with a degree in Computer Science. He currently works for ALK Technologies, a software company based in Princeton, NJ focusing on mapping, routing, and logistics. At ALK Technologies, he has focused on geocoding and full-stack software development, and currently work on redesigning the company’s map serving and rendering stack.