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Computer Science Colloquium: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

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Joe Canero ’15

ALK Technology, Princeton

October 17, 2017 (Tue.)
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
STEM 102

Geocoding: An Exercise in Information Retrieval

Abstract:

Geocoding is the act of taking input addresses and turning them into spatial data, and can be formulated as a problem in Information Retrieval. By leveraging special-purpose algorithms and data structures from the field of Information Retrieval, geospatial lookups can be made efficient, robust, and accurate.

Speaker Bio:

Mr. Canero graduated from TCNJ in 2015 with a degree in Computer Science. He currently works for ALK Technologies, a software company based in Princeton, NJ focusing on mapping, routing, and logistics. At ALK Technologies, he has focused on geocoding and full-stack software development, and currently work on redesigning the company’s map serving and rendering stack.

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The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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