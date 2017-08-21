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Physics Colloquium: Friday, September 15, 2017

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Dr. Mike Kalb

TCNJ Physics Adjunct Professor

September 15, 2017 (Fri.)
12:30 – 1:30 pm
SCP – 317

Introduction to String Theory

 Abstract:

String Theory is an explanation of physical reality in terms of a fundamental particle that is not point-like, but rather extended as a thin filament of very small but finite length. We will see how String Theory fits into the historical development of physics, and how it aims to provide a unified description of all fundamental interactions. We go on to consider the properties of strings as relativistic objects. Importantly, experimental verification and predictions of String Theory are also examined.

This discussion is the introductory talk of a seminar series to be presented by the author at TCNJ over the course of the Fall 2017 semester.

Colloquium Flyer: Dr. Michael Kalb

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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