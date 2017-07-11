The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Seminars/Colloquia 2016-2017

Posted on

Fall 2016

School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept. 27, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • ED- 212
 Dr. Lynden A. Archer, Robert Frederick Smith School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY – “Lithium Metal Batteries for High Energy Storage Devices”
Oct. 12, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 3:00 – 4:00 pm
  • SCP- 101
 Special Presentation – Dr. Kelly Hogan, University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill- “Including Everyone in Learning in the Science Classroom”
Oct. 25, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP- 101
  Faculty Research Colloquium – High-Performance Computing (HPC) across the School of Science

  • Dr. Jeffery Osborn, School of Science, TCNJ
  • Mr. Shawn Sivy, School of Science, TCNJ
  • Dr. Joseph Baker, Chemistry, TCNJ
  • Dr. Michael Ochs, Mathematics and Statistics, TCNJ
  • Dr. Wendy Clement, Biology, TCNJ
  • Dr. Nathan Magee, Physics, TCNJ
  • Dr. Jikai Li, Computer Science, TCNJ
Nov. 22, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP- 101
  Faculty Research Colloquium – Sabbatical Presentations

  • Dr. Benny Chan, Chemistry, TCNJ
  • Dr. Leeann Thornton, Biology, TCNJ

Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept. 23, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30  – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
  Holly Ramage, University of Pennsylvania Medical School – “Discovery of Novel Host Factors Important for Viral Infection
Oct. 28, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Lynda Delph, Indiana University Department of Biology – “Sexual dimorphism in a dioecious plant: patterns, selection, and sexual antagonism”
Nov. 11, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Daniel Rittschof, Duke University Marine Lab, Nicholas School of the Environment – “Barnacle Biology”

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept.  21, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 11:50 am
  • C-121
 CANCELLED – Dr. Amy Sarjeant, Outreach and Education Manager at The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre

Area – Crystallography

This event has been cancelled.
Oct. 5, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 11:50 am
  • C-121
 Dr. George Heard, University of North Carolina – Asheville – “Applications of Computational Chemistry to Experimental Design”
Oct. 19, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 11:50 am
  • C-121
 Dr. Monika Raj, Seton Hall University – “Selective Chemical Modification of Peptides and Its Applications”
Nov. 2, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 11:50 am
  • C-121
 Dr. Martin McCullagh, Colorado State University – “The Physics Behind the Hydrophobic Effect”
Nov. 16, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 11:50 am
  • C-121
  Dr. Kelsey Van Gelder, Merck, TCNJ Alumna

Area – Organic , industry

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept. 20, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • ED 115
  Babak Saleh, PhD candidate in Computer Science at Rutgers University – “Artistic AI: Analyzing Visual Culture Through the Eyes of a Machine
Oct. 18, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • ED 115
  Dr. Amanda Stent, Natural Language Processing Researcher at Bloomberg – “State Tracking for Multi-Task Conversational Agents”
Nov. 15, 2016 (Tue.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • ED 115
 Jeanna Matthews, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Clarkson University, ACM Distinguished Speaker – “Big Data? Big Promise, Big Problems”

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept. 16, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP- 229
  Fred Rickey, Professor Emeritus, West Point Academy – “E228”

 
Sept. 21, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 2:30 – 4:00 pm
  • SCP- 223
  “Mathematics Education Faculty Panel”

  • Dr. Bob Cunningham, Professor
  • Dr. Cathy Liebars, Associate Chair and Associate Professor
  • Dr. James Beyers, Assistant Professor
  • Dr. Rachel Snider, Assistant Professor
  • Dr. Suriza Vandersandt, Associate Professor
Sept. 28, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 pm
  • SCP- 229
  REU Experiences

  • Ethan Crasto, University of Maryland, Baltimore County – “Enhanced Data Exploration and Visualization Tool for Large Spatio-Temporal Climate Data”
  • Melissa Martin, Carnegie Mellon University – “Applying Statistics to Forensic Evidence”
  • Rebecca Santorella, Brown University – “Equation-Free Variable-Free Modeling”
  • Ursula Widocki, Rutgers-Camden – “Using the JAR to Express Stochastic Resonance”
Sept. 28, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 1:00 – 4:30 pm
  • SCP- 229
  2nd Math Teacher Alumni Symposium

An afternoon full of presentations by former students who are not math teachers as well as some faculty speakers!

Please email Dr. Liebars (leibars@tcnj.edu) by September 23 is you plan to attend for all or part of the afternoon.
Oct. 28, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 pm
  • SCP- 224
  Mathematics Education Student Research Talks

  • Siddhi Desai, with Dr. Farshid Safi (Summer 2015)
  • Kayla Begen, with Dr. Cathy Liebars (Fall 2016)
  • Sarah Clooney, with Dr. Bob Cunningham (Fall 2016)
  • Melissa Meddleton, Teagan Nurnbeger, Siddhi Desai, with Dr. Suriza Vandersandt (Spring – Fall 2016)
Nov. 4, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP- 229
  • Workshop: 3:30 – 5:00 (SCP-224)
Joseph O’ Rourke, Olin Professor of Computer Science; Professor of Mathematics, Director of the  Statistical and Data Mining Program, Smith College – “How to fold it: the mathematics of Linkages, Origami and Polyhedra”
Nov. 30, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 1:00 – 2:00 pm
  • SCP- 229
  Dr. Cathy Liebars, EdTPA- What is it? How will it affect your student teaching evaluation process?

Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2016

Sept. 16, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP 317
   Summer Research Experiences
Oct. 21, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP 317
  Michael Ambyth, Edmund Optics
Nov. 1, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP 317

 Dr. Craig Kletzing, University of Iowa

Stormy (Space) Weather: An “Emfisis” on the Radiation Belt Storm Probes
Nov. 18, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP 317
  Stephanie Thomas, Princeton Satellite Systems

Spring 2017

School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30pm
  • Mayo Concert Hall
Special Science-Art Brown Bag Lecture
Exploring the Sensory World of Bees Through Science and Art – Dr. Anne Leonard, University of Nevada, Reno
Feb. 8, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 1:30 – 2:30pm
  • SCP – 101
 Dr. Donald Lovett, TCNJ Professor of Biology – “How Science in the Public School Classroom is Under Attack (And Why It Matters)”
Feb. 28, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Mayo Concert Hall
 SoS Guest Colloquium and Special Campus-Wide, Science Themed LunchNyree Zerega, Northwestern university and Chicago Botanic Garden – Evolving Food: Exploring Food Biodiversity Across the Tree of Life
March 21, 2017

  • 12:30 – 1:30pm
  • Mayo Concert Hall
 TCNJ Annual Pelson Lecture in Faculty-Student Engagement

Dr. Sylvester Gates, University of Maryland –  “Einstein vs. Roberts, Diversity & Faculty Engagement”

Read more
Mar. 28, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 SoS Faculty Research Colloquium
Apr. 25, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 SoS Faculty Research Colloquium

Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Mayo Concert Hall
 Special Science-Art Brown Bag Lecture

Exploring the Sensory World of Bees Through Science and Art – Anne Leonard, University of Nevada, Reno
Jan. 27, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Alita Miller, Head of Biology at Entasis Therapeutics – “Research Strategies to Combat Emerging Antibiotic Resistance”
Read more about Dr. Miller’s talk in The Signal
Feb. 8, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 1:30 – 2:30pm
  • SCP – 101
 Donald Lovett, TCNJ Professor of Biology – “How Science in the Public School Classroom is Under Attack (And Why It Matters)”
Feb. 10, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Brittany Graf, Rutgers University – “Exploration of therapeutic properties of Latin American plants through a community-building approach
Mar. 10, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Rebecca Lyczak, Ursinis University – “Uncovering the role of the centrosome in polarization of the C. elegans embryo”
Mar. 24, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 101
 Rob Kulathinal, Temple University – “The genomic architecture of speciation:Dynamic reproductive systems and the genetics of rapid evolutionary change”
Apr. 28, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 8:00 – 9:00 pm
  • ED 115
 Andrea S. Sequeira, Wellesley College – “The Challenges Faced by Endemic Galapagos Weevils, and How Do Introduced Species Succeed Anyway?”

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Feb. 1, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 am
  • C – 121
 Devon Cocuzza, TCNJ Alum – affiliation AkzoNobe, “The Science Behind Sunscreens”
Feb. 15, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 12:30 – 4:30 pm
  • Ed Building
 PharmaTech Day
Mar. 1, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am
  • TBD
  Dr. Amy Sarjeant, – affiliation Outreach and Education Manager, The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre, How 875,843 Structures Can Improve our Understanding of Chemistry
Apr. 19, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 am
  • C – 121
 Tom Colacot, – affiliation Johnson Matthey, Research Fellow, R&D Manager Area – Organometallic, Industry

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina 408
 Dr. Steven Skiena, Distinguished Teaching Professor of Computer Science at Stony Brook University – “Actions of Word Embeddings”
Mar. 3, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina 408
 Frank Depierro, TCNJ Alum, Pfizer – “Addressing the Tech Needs for the Future of Pharmaceutical Clinical Science and Improving Information System Capabilities within Vaccine R&D”
Apr. 18, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina 408
 Andy Keep, Cisco Systems, Inc, Technical Lead – “Writing Compilers in Industry”

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Jan. 31, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP 101
 Alma Steingart, Harvard University – “Contested Boundaries: Applied Mathematics from an Historical Perspective” (Talk 1)
Feb. 1, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • SCP 117
  Alma Steingart, Harvard University – “Contested Boundaries: Applied Mathematics from an Historical Perspective” (Talk 2)
Feb. 15, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am
  • SCP 229
  Dr. Dhruv Ranganathan, CLE Moore Instructor at MIT, Institute for Advanced Study – The Unreasonable Unruliness of Lines in the Plane
Mar. 22, 2017 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 am
  • SCP – 229
 Randolph Leiser, NJIT – “Frequency Response Alternating Map: A Mutually Forced Approach to Resonant Networks”
Apr. 11, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 am
  • SCP – 229
 Matthew Wirght, CFE, CPIP, Data Miner, Medical Review Analyst, Medicaid Fraud Division, Office of the State Comptroller – “Data Mining and Statistical Analysis to Detect and Deter Medicaid Fraud, Waste, and Abuse”
Apr. 26, 2017 (Weds.)

  • 11:00 – 11:50 am
  • SCP – 229
 TBD

Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2017

Feb. 7, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 317
 Rezwan Razani, – Footprint to Wings, “Scoring the Race to Zero Carbon”
Feb. 17, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 317
 Mark Kushner, University of Michigan, APS Distinguished Lecturer – “Plasma-Surface Interactions with Complex (Inorganic, Liquid, Living) Materials
Mar. 7, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 317
 Mike Hvasta, TCNJ Alum, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory – “The Importance of Getting Involved with Research”
March 21, 2017

  • 12:30 – 1:30pm
  • Mayo Concert Hall
 TCNJ Annual Pelson Lecture in Faculty-Student Engagement
– Sylvester Gates, University of Maryland –  “Einstein vs. Roberts, Diversity & Faculty Engagement”
March 21, 2017

  • 4:00 – 5:00pm
  • Business Building Lounge
 Sylvester Gates, University of Mayland – “The 1,358,954,496 Matrix Elements to Get From SUSY Diff EQ’s to Pictures, Codes, Card Games, Musics, Computers, and Back Again”
Apr. 4, 2017 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 317
 Morgan Pattison, Solid State Lighting Services, Inc. The LED Revolution: Science, Technology, and Impacts of LED Lighting
Apr. 21, 2017 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP – 317
 Lt. Bill Pauli, Collision Reconstruction Specialist, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office

 

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices