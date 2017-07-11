Seminars/Colloquia 2016-2017

Fall 2016
School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 27, 2016 (Tues.)
|Dr. Lynden A. Archer, Robert Frederick Smith School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY – “Lithium Metal Batteries for High Energy Storage Devices”
|Oct. 12, 2016 (Wed.)
|Special Presentation – Dr. Kelly Hogan, University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill- “Including Everyone in Learning in the Science Classroom”
|Oct. 25, 2016 (Tues.)
| Faculty Research Colloquium – High-Performance Computing (HPC) across the School of Science
|Nov. 22, 2016 (Tues.)
| Faculty Research Colloquium – Sabbatical Presentations
Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 23, 2016 (Fri.)
|Holly Ramage, University of Pennsylvania Medical School – “Discovery of Novel Host Factors Important for Viral Infection“
|Oct. 28, 2016 (Fri.)
|Lynda Delph, Indiana University Department of Biology – “Sexual dimorphism in a dioecious plant: patterns, selection, and sexual antagonism”
|Nov. 11, 2016 (Fri.)
|Daniel Rittschof, Duke University Marine Lab, Nicholas School of the Environment – “Barnacle Biology”
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 21, 2016 (Wed.)
|CANCELLED – Dr. Amy Sarjeant, Outreach and Education Manager at The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre
Area – Crystallography
This event has been cancelled.
|Oct. 5, 2016 (Wed.)
|Dr. George Heard, University of North Carolina – Asheville – “Applications of Computational Chemistry to Experimental Design”
|Oct. 19, 2016 (Wed.)
|Dr. Monika Raj, Seton Hall University – “Selective Chemical Modification of Peptides and Its Applications”
|Nov. 2, 2016 (Wed.)
|Dr. Martin McCullagh, Colorado State University – “The Physics Behind the Hydrophobic Effect”
|Nov. 16, 2016 (Wed.)
| Dr. Kelsey Van Gelder, Merck, TCNJ Alumna
Area – Organic , industry
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 20, 2016 (Tues.)
|Babak Saleh, PhD candidate in Computer Science at Rutgers University – “Artistic AI: Analyzing Visual Culture Through the Eyes of a Machine“
|Oct. 18, 2016 (Tues.)
|Dr. Amanda Stent, Natural Language Processing Researcher at Bloomberg – “State Tracking for Multi-Task Conversational Agents”
|Nov. 15, 2016 (Tue.)
|Jeanna Matthews, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Clarkson University, ACM Distinguished Speaker – “Big Data? Big Promise, Big Problems”
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 16, 2016 (Fri.)
| Fred Rickey, Professor Emeritus, West Point Academy – “E228”
|Sept. 21, 2016 (Wed.)
| “Mathematics Education Faculty Panel”
|Sept. 28, 2016 (Wed.)
| REU Experiences
|Sept. 28, 2016 (Wed.)
| 2nd Math Teacher Alumni Symposium
An afternoon full of presentations by former students who are not math teachers as well as some faculty speakers!
Please email Dr. Liebars (leibars@tcnj.edu) by September 23 is you plan to attend for all or part of the afternoon.
|Oct. 28, 2016 (Wed.)
| Mathematics Education Student Research Talks
|Nov. 4, 2016 (Fri.)
|
Joseph O’ Rourke, Olin Professor of Computer Science; Professor of Mathematics, Director of the Statistical and Data Mining Program, Smith College – “How to fold it: the mathematics of Linkages, Origami and Polyhedra”
|Nov. 30, 2016 (Wed.)
|Dr. Cathy Liebars, EdTPA- What is it? How will it affect your student teaching evaluation process?
Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2016
|Sept. 16, 2016 (Fri.)
|Summer Research Experiences
|Oct. 21, 2016 (Fri.)
|Michael Ambyth, Edmund Optics
|Nov. 1, 2016 (Tues.)
|
Dr. Craig Kletzing, University of Iowa
Stormy (Space) Weather: An “Emfisis” on the Radiation Belt Storm Probes
|Nov. 18, 2016 (Fri.)
|Stephanie Thomas, Princeton Satellite Systems
Spring 2017
School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)
|
Special Science-Art Brown Bag Lecture
Exploring the Sensory World of Bees Through Science and Art – Dr. Anne Leonard, University of Nevada, Reno
|Feb. 8, 2017 (Wed.)
|Dr. Donald Lovett, TCNJ Professor of Biology – “How Science in the Public School Classroom is Under Attack (And Why It Matters)”
|Feb. 28, 2017 (Tues.)
|SoS Guest Colloquium and Special Campus-Wide, Science Themed LunchNyree Zerega, Northwestern university and Chicago Botanic Garden – “Evolving Food: Exploring Food Biodiversity Across the Tree of Life“
|March 21, 2017
|TCNJ Annual Pelson Lecture in Faculty-Student Engagement
Dr. Sylvester Gates, University of Maryland – “Einstein vs. Roberts, Diversity & Faculty Engagement”
|Mar. 28, 2017 (Tues.)
|SoS Faculty Research Colloquium
|Apr. 25, 2017 (Fri.)
|SoS Faculty Research Colloquium
Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)
|Special Science-Art Brown Bag Lecture
Exploring the Sensory World of Bees Through Science and Art – Anne Leonard, University of Nevada, Reno
|Jan. 27, 2017 (Fri.)
|Alita Miller, Head of Biology at Entasis Therapeutics – “Research Strategies to Combat Emerging Antibiotic Resistance”
Read more about Dr. Miller’s talk in The Signal
|Feb. 8, 2017 (Wed.)
|Donald Lovett, TCNJ Professor of Biology – “How Science in the Public School Classroom is Under Attack (And Why It Matters)”
|Feb. 10, 2017 (Fri.)
|Brittany Graf, Rutgers University – “Exploration of therapeutic properties of Latin American plants through a community-building approach“
|Mar. 10, 2017 (Fri.)
|Rebecca Lyczak, Ursinis University – “Uncovering the role of the centrosome in polarization of the C. elegans embryo”
|Mar. 24, 2017 (Fri.)
|Rob Kulathinal, Temple University – “The genomic architecture of speciation:Dynamic reproductive systems and the genetics of rapid evolutionary change”
|Apr. 28, 2017 (Fri.)
|Andrea S. Sequeira, Wellesley College – “The Challenges Faced by Endemic Galapagos Weevils, and How Do Introduced Species Succeed Anyway?”
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Feb. 1, 2017 (Wed.)
|Devon Cocuzza, TCNJ Alum – affiliation AkzoNobe, “The Science Behind Sunscreens”
|Feb. 15, 2017 (Wed.)
|PharmaTech Day
|Mar. 1, 2017 (Wed.)
|Dr. Amy Sarjeant, – affiliation Outreach and Education Manager, The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre, “How 875,843 Structures Can Improve our Understanding of Chemistry“
|Apr. 19, 2017 (Wed.)
|Tom Colacot, – affiliation Johnson Matthey, Research Fellow, R&D Manager Area – Organometallic, Industry
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Feb. 3, 2017 (Fri.)
|Dr. Steven Skiena, Distinguished Teaching Professor of Computer Science at Stony Brook University – “Actions of Word Embeddings”
|Mar. 3, 2017 (Fri.)
|Frank Depierro, TCNJ Alum, Pfizer – “Addressing the Tech Needs for the Future of Pharmaceutical Clinical Science and Improving Information System Capabilities within Vaccine R&D”
|Apr. 18, 2017 (Tues.)
|Andy Keep, Cisco Systems, Inc, Technical Lead – “Writing Compilers in Industry”
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Jan. 31, 2017 (Tues.)
|Alma Steingart, Harvard University – “Contested Boundaries: Applied Mathematics from an Historical Perspective” (Talk 1)
|Feb. 1, 2017 (Wed.)
|Alma Steingart, Harvard University – “Contested Boundaries: Applied Mathematics from an Historical Perspective” (Talk 2)
|Feb. 15, 2017 (Wed.)
|Dr. Dhruv Ranganathan, CLE Moore Instructor at MIT, Institute for Advanced Study – “The Unreasonable Unruliness of Lines in the Plane“
|Mar. 22, 2017 (Wed.)
|Randolph Leiser, NJIT – “Frequency Response Alternating Map: A Mutually Forced Approach to Resonant Networks”
|Apr. 11, 2017 (Tues.)
|Matthew Wirght, CFE, CPIP, Data Miner, Medical Review Analyst, Medicaid Fraud Division, Office of the State Comptroller – “Data Mining and Statistical Analysis to Detect and Deter Medicaid Fraud, Waste, and Abuse”
|Apr. 26, 2017 (Weds.)
|TBD
Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2017
|Feb. 7, 2017 (Tues.)
|Rezwan Razani, – Footprint to Wings, “Scoring the Race to Zero Carbon”
|Feb. 17, 2017 (Fri.)
|Mark Kushner, University of Michigan, APS Distinguished Lecturer – “Plasma-Surface Interactions with Complex (Inorganic, Liquid, Living) Materials“
|Mar. 7, 2017 (Tues.)
|Mike Hvasta, TCNJ Alum, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory – “The Importance of Getting Involved with Research”
|March 21, 2017
|TCNJ Annual Pelson Lecture in Faculty-Student Engagement
– Sylvester Gates, University of Maryland – “Einstein vs. Roberts, Diversity & Faculty Engagement”
|March 21, 2017
|Sylvester Gates, University of Mayland – “The 1,358,954,496 Matrix Elements to Get From SUSY Diff EQ’s to Pictures, Codes, Card Games, Musics, Computers, and Back Again”
|Apr. 4, 2017 (Tues.)
|Morgan Pattison, Solid State Lighting Services, Inc. “The LED Revolution: Science, Technology, and Impacts of LED Lighting“
|Apr. 21, 2017 (Fri.)
|Lt. Bill Pauli, Collision Reconstruction Specialist, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office