School of Science Students Inducted into National Honor Societies

On April 18 and 26, 2017, 56 juniors and seniors from the School of Science students were inducted into two premiere national honor societies. Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society and Phi Kappa Phi is the oldest all-discipline honor society in the United States.
Phi Beta Kappa Inductees
|Name
|Major
|Kathleen Buchbinder
|Chemistry
|Marc Casale
|Chemistry
|Elizabeth Eisenhauer
|Mathematics
|Mona Elsayed
|Biology
|Rebecca Goncalves
|Chemistry
|Erica Graff
|Chemistry
|Angela Huang
|Computer Science
|Deval Jhaveri
|Biology
|Steven John
|Biology
|Margaret Kennedy
|Biology
|Stephen Klein
|Computer Science
|Alina Kuvelkar
|Mathematics
|Stephen Liang
|Chemistry and Philosophy
|Lindsey Nigro
|Mathematics
|Michelle Onofrio
|Chemistry
|Samantha Platt
|Biology
|Jacob Riordan
|Chemistry
|Christopher Roff
|Biology
|Sara Sbeiti
|Mathematics
|Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram
|Biology
|Kyle Siegel
|Biology
|Michael Song
|Biology
|Monica Strowbridge
|Chemistry
|Michael Wolek
|Biology
|Dylan Wulf
|Computer Science
Phi Beta Kappa celebrates and advocates excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. The society sponsors activities to advance these studies — the humanities, the social sciences, and the natural sciences — in higher education and in society at large. Typically, no more than 10 percent of the candidates for degrees in liberal arts and sciences are elected. Each year, about one college senior in a hundred, nationwide, is invited to join Phi Beta Kappa.
Phi Kappa Phi Inductees
|Name
|Major
|Nirmiti Borkhetaria
|Biology
|Katherine Briski
|Biology
|Samuel J. Bucek
|Biology
|Kathleen Buchbinder
|Chemistry
|Gina Lee Celia
|Mathematics
|Sarah Clooney
|Mathematics
|Maria N. Fairfield
|Chemistry
|Sean Zachary Haimowitz
|Biology
|Evan Ronan Harris
|Mathematics
|Deval Jhaveri
|Biology
|Emily Kazenmayer
|Computer Science
|Raagni Kumar
|Biology
|Melissa Martin
|Mathematics
|Monica Martinez
|Biology
|Lindsey Nigro
|Mathematics
|Samantha Palahnuk
|Biology
|Lawrence M. Palfini II
|Biology
|Tirth N Patel
|Biology
|Amanda Rose Pegher
|Biolgy
|Christopher Kyung Roff
|Biology
|Nisha Sanghani
|Biology
|Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram
|Biology
|Sarah Shoeb
|Chemistry
|Kyle Siegel
|Biology
|Lisha Silver
|Mathematics
|Kristin M. Sorrentino
|Biology
|Alyssa Springstead
|Mathematics
|Kanza Tahir
|Biology
|Anna Torchiano
|Biology
|Janis A Tumaliuan
|Biology
|Michael J Wolek
|Biology
To be eligible for membership in a Phi Kappa Phi Chapter a student must be an outstanding student of sound character. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class. Seniors must rank in the top 10% of their class.