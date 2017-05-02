School of Science Students Inducted into National Honor Societies

On April 18 and 26, 2017, 56 juniors and seniors from the School of Science students were inducted into two premiere national honor societies. Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society and Phi Kappa Phi is the oldest all-discipline honor society in the United States.

Phi Beta Kappa Inductees

Name Major Kathleen Buchbinder Chemistry Marc Casale Chemistry Elizabeth Eisenhauer Mathematics Mona Elsayed Biology Rebecca Goncalves Chemistry Erica Graff Chemistry Angela Huang Computer Science Deval Jhaveri Biology Steven John Biology Margaret Kennedy Biology Stephen Klein Computer Science Alina Kuvelkar Mathematics Stephen Liang Chemistry and Philosophy Lindsey Nigro Mathematics Michelle Onofrio Chemistry Samantha Platt Biology Jacob Riordan Chemistry Christopher Roff Biology Sara Sbeiti Mathematics Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram Biology Kyle Siegel Biology Michael Song Biology Monica Strowbridge Chemistry Michael Wolek Biology Dylan Wulf Computer Science

Phi Beta Kappa celebrates and advocates excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. The society sponsors activities to advance these studies — the humanities, the social sciences, and the natural sciences — in higher education and in society at large. Typically, no more than 10 percent of the candidates for degrees in liberal arts and sciences are elected. Each year, about one college senior in a hundred, nationwide, is invited to join Phi Beta Kappa.

Phi Kappa Phi Inductees

Name Major Nirmiti Borkhetaria Biology Katherine Briski Biology Samuel J. Bucek Biology Kathleen Buchbinder Chemistry Gina Lee Celia Mathematics Sarah Clooney Mathematics Maria N. Fairfield Chemistry Sean Zachary Haimowitz Biology Evan Ronan Harris Mathematics Deval Jhaveri Biology Emily Kazenmayer Computer Science Raagni Kumar Biology Melissa Martin Mathematics Monica Martinez Biology Lindsey Nigro Mathematics Samantha Palahnuk Biology Lawrence M. Palfini II Biology Tirth N Patel Biology Amanda Rose Pegher Biolgy Christopher Kyung Roff Biology Nisha Sanghani Biology Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram Biology Sarah Shoeb Chemistry Kyle Siegel Biology Lisha Silver Mathematics Kristin M. Sorrentino Biology Alyssa Springstead Mathematics Kanza Tahir Biology Anna Torchiano Biology Janis A Tumaliuan Biology Michael J Wolek Biology

To be eligible for membership in a Phi Kappa Phi Chapter a student must be an outstanding student of sound character. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class. Seniors must rank in the top 10% of their class.