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School of Science Students Inducted into National Honor Societies

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On April 18 and 26, 2017, 56 juniors and seniors from the School of Science students were inducted into two premiere national honor societies.  Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society and Phi Kappa Phi is the oldest all-discipline honor society in the United States.

Phi Beta Kappa Inductees

phibetakappa

Name Major
Kathleen Buchbinder Chemistry
Marc Casale Chemistry
Elizabeth Eisenhauer Mathematics
Mona Elsayed Biology
Rebecca Goncalves Chemistry
Erica Graff Chemistry
Angela Huang Computer Science
Deval Jhaveri Biology
Steven John Biology
Margaret Kennedy Biology
Stephen Klein Computer Science
Alina Kuvelkar Mathematics
Stephen Liang Chemistry and Philosophy
Lindsey Nigro Mathematics
Michelle Onofrio Chemistry
Samantha Platt Biology
Jacob Riordan Chemistry
Christopher Roff Biology
Sara Sbeiti Mathematics
Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram Biology
Kyle Siegel Biology
Michael Song Biology
Monica Strowbridge Chemistry
Michael Wolek Biology
Dylan Wulf Computer Science

Phi Beta Kappa celebrates and advocates excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. The society sponsors activities to advance these studies — the humanities, the social sciences, and the natural sciences — in higher education and in society at large.  Typically, no more than 10 percent of the candidates for degrees in liberal arts and sciences are elected. Each year, about one college senior in a hundred, nationwide, is invited to join Phi Beta Kappa.

Phi Kappa Phi Inductees

phikappaphi

Name Major
Nirmiti Borkhetaria Biology
Katherine Briski Biology
Samuel J. Bucek Biology
Kathleen Buchbinder Chemistry
Gina Lee Celia Mathematics
Sarah Clooney Mathematics
Maria N. Fairfield Chemistry
Sean Zachary Haimowitz Biology
Evan Ronan Harris Mathematics
Deval Jhaveri Biology
Emily Kazenmayer Computer Science
Raagni Kumar Biology
Melissa Martin Mathematics
Monica Martinez Biology
Lindsey Nigro Mathematics
Samantha Palahnuk Biology
Lawrence M. Palfini II Biology
Tirth N Patel Biology
Amanda Rose Pegher Biolgy
Christopher Kyung Roff Biology
Nisha Sanghani Biology
Srinidhi Shanmugasundaram Biology
Sarah Shoeb Chemistry
Kyle Siegel Biology
Lisha Silver Mathematics
Kristin M. Sorrentino Biology
Alyssa Springstead Mathematics
Kanza Tahir Biology
Anna Torchiano Biology
Janis A Tumaliuan Biology
Michael J Wolek Biology

To be eligible for membership in a Phi Kappa Phi Chapter a student must be an outstanding student of sound character.  Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class. Seniors must rank in the top 10% of their class.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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