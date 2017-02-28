The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Physics Department Colloquium: Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Posted on

Dr. Mike Hvasta

Princeton University, Plasma Physics Laboratory

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

12:30 – 1:30 PM

Science Complex, P-317

“The Importance of Getting Involved with Research”

Abstract: Mike Hvasta graduated with a BS in Physics from TCNJ in 2008.  He earned his PhD in nuclear engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013.  Mike will discuss how different research projects during and after his time at TCNJ have affected his career path.  In particular, research projects performed at Rice University, Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Argonne National Lab, Georgia Tech., and Princeton University will be discussed.  Mike’s most recent research projects have focused on high-temperature, liquid-metal technologies that have applications for both fission and fusion reactors.

 

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices