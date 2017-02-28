Physics Department Colloquium: Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Dr. Mike Hvasta

Princeton University, Plasma Physics Laboratory

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

12:30 – 1:30 PM

Science Complex, P-317

“The Importance of Getting Involved with Research”

Abstract: Mike Hvasta graduated with a BS in Physics from TCNJ in 2008. He earned his PhD in nuclear engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013. Mike will discuss how different research projects during and after his time at TCNJ have affected his career path. In particular, research projects performed at Rice University, Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Argonne National Lab, Georgia Tech., and Princeton University will be discussed. Mike’s most recent research projects have focused on high-temperature, liquid-metal technologies that have applications for both fission and fusion reactors.