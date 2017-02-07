Biology Department Colloquium: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Dr. Donald L. Lovett



February 8, 2017

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

SCP 101

“How Science in the Public School Classroom Is under Attack (And Why It Matters)”

State laws are being introduced that potentially undermine the teaching of science in schools, and in light of other recent events, Darwin’s birthday (Feb 12th) would be a good time to talk about why proper and informed teaching of science is important. Many people wish to have popular opinion be the final arbiter of science, whether it be evolution, climate change, immunization of children, or other topics.

This Darwin Day presentation will focus on efforts by the public and by politicians to regulate which science is valid. Dr. Lovett will talk about the history of efforts to suppress the teaching of evolution, as well as some recent attempts (with respect to a variety of topics) to silence, even censor, experts in exchange for promoting popular or politically-expedient ideas about science.