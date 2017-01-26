School of Science Colloquium: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Dr. Devon Cocuzza, TCNJ Alum

February 1, 2017

11:00 – 11:50am

C – 121

“The Science Behind Sunscreens”

Abstract:

Over the past few decades the understanding of the negative effects of solar radiation on the skin has increased and so too has the demand for higher performing sun care products. Consequently, new trends have emerged as consumers redefine what is important in their sun protection products: higher Sun Protection Factor (SPF), broad spectrum protection, enhanced water and rub-off resistance, more pleasing aesthetics, as well as convenience. During this talk background information on the fundamental science behind why sunscreens work will be provided as well as the role that polymers play in meeting the needs of today’s sun care consumer.