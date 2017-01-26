The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

School of Science Colloquium: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Posted on

Dr. Devon Cocuzza, TCNJ Alum

February 1, 2017
11:00 – 11:50am
C – 121

“The Science Behind Sunscreens”

Abstract: 

Over the past few decades the understanding of the negative effects of solar radiation on the skin has increased and so too has the demand for higher performing sun care products.  Consequently, new trends have emerged as consumers redefine what is important in their sun protection products: higher Sun Protection Factor (SPF), broad spectrum protection, enhanced water and rub-off resistance, more pleasing aesthetics, as well as convenience.  During this talk background information on the fundamental science behind why sunscreens work will be provided as well as the role that polymers play in meeting the needs of today’s sun care consumer.

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices