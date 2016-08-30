Seminars/Colloquia 2015-2016

Fall 2015
School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
|September 22, 2015 (Tues.)
|Faculty Research Colloquium
|October 27, 2015 (Tues.)
- 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Education Bldg 212
|Guest Speaker
|November 24, 2015 (Tues.)
|Faculty Research Colloquium
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
|September 16, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|October 7, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|October 21, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|November 4, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|November 18, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
|September 15, 2015 (Tues.)
- 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Forcina 408
|Faculty Research Colloquium
|October 7, 2015 (Wed.)
- 12:00 – 6:30 pm
- Education 212
|Guest Speaker
|October 20, 2015 (Tues.)
- 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Education 113
|Guest Speaker
|November 6, 2015 (Fri.)
- 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Forcina 408
|Faculty Research Colloquium
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
|September 8, 2015 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
|September 23, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- SCP-229
|Student Summer REU Experiences
|September 25, 2015 (Fri.)
|Seminar on Internships in Mathematics and Statistics
|October 28, 2015 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- SCP-229
|Guest Speaker
|November 10, 2015 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2015
|September 18, 2015 (Fri.)
|Student Summer Research Experiences
|October 6, 2015 (Tues.)
|Faculty Speaker
|October 16, 2015 (Fri.)
|Guest Speaker
|November 3, 2015 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
|November 20, 2015 (Fri.)
|Faculty Speaker
Spring 2016
School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
|February 23, 2016 (Tues.)
- 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Education 212
|Guest Speaker
|March 9. 2016 (Wed.)
|Special Presentation
- Dr. Margaret H. Benoit, Associate Professor of Physics and Coordinator of TCNJ Honors Program, TCNJ –
“A Trip through NSF as a Rotating Program Officer: What I Learned about Peer Review and Science Management”
|March 22, 2016 (Tues.)
|Faculty Research Colloquium
|April 20, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Mildred and Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall
|Guest Speaker- Co-Sponsored by the School of Engineering
|April 26, 2016 (Tues.)
|Faculty Research Colloquium
TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
|February 12, 2016 (Fri.)
|Guest Speaker
- Dr. Eric Goldwasser, Rowan University- School of Osteopathic Medicine –
“Alzheimer’s disease, autoantibodies, and the blood-brain barrier: new answers to old questions”
|March 25, 2016 (Fri.)
|Guest Speaker
- Dr. Michael Reiskind, Department of Entomology, North Carolina State University –
“Vector Ecology: Invasions, Interactions, and Evolution in the World’s Most Dangerous Organisms”
|April 8, 2016 (Fri.)
- 8:00 – 9:00 pm
- Education 115
|Guest Speaker- Tri-Beta (Biology Honor Society) Induction Ceremony Keynote Speaker
- Dr. Michael Kalos, Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Immunobiology, Eli Lilly and Company –
“Engineering the Immune System Against Cancer”
|April 22, 2016 (Fri.)
|Guest Speaker
- Dr. Erik Cordes, Department of Biology, Temple University –
“The Ecology of the Deep Sea: What We Have Learned from Exploration and Exploitation”
Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
|February 3, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|April 6, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|April 20, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- C-121
|Guest Speaker
|April 21, 2016 (Thurs.)
|Guest Speaker- Co-sponsored by the Trenton Section of the American Chemical Society, the TCNJ Student Chemists Association, and the TCNJ Art and Art History Department
Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
|February 9, 2016 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
|February 11, 2016 (Thurs.)
|Guest Speaker
|February 24, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- SCP-229
|Guest Speaker
- Dr. Helen Moore, Bristol-Myers Squibb –
“How a Math Equation Revolutionized Treatment for HIV”
|March 2, 2016 (Wed.)
|CSTM Guest Speaker
- Dr. Steffen Marcus, Dr. Jeremy Russell, Dr. Andrew Clifford, and Dr. Judit Kardos, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, TCNJ –
“The More You Know the Further Your Students Will Go!”
|March 10, 2016 (Thurs.)
|Guest Speaker
|April 27, 2016 (Wed.)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- SCP-229
|Guest Speaker
Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2016
|February 2, 2016 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
|March 1, 2016 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
|April 5, 2016 (Tues.)
|Guest Speaker
- Dr. Michael Mumma, Director, The Goddard Center for Astrobiology, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center –
“The Search for Life on Mars”
Past Seminars/Colloquia Schedule