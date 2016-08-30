Seminars/Colloquia 2015-2016

February 12, 2016 (Fri.) 12:30 – 1:30 pm

SCP-101 Guest Speaker Dr. Eric Goldwasser, Rowan University- School of Osteopathic Medicine –

“Alzheimer’s disease, autoantibodies, and the blood-brain barrier: new answers to old questions”

March 25, 2016 (Fri.) 12:30 – 1:30 pm

SCP-101 Guest Speaker Dr. Michael Reiskind, Department of Entomology, North Carolina State University –

“Vector Ecology: Invasions, Interactions, and Evolution in the World’s Most Dangerous Organisms”

April 8, 2016 (Fri.) 8:00 – 9:00 pm

Education 115 Guest Speaker- Tri-Beta (Biology Honor Society) Induction Ceremony Keynote Speaker Dr. Michael Kalos, Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Immunobiology, Eli Lilly and Company –

“Engineering the Immune System Against Cancer”

