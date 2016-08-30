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Seminars/Colloquia 2015-2016

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Fall 2015

School of Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

September 22, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Faculty Research Colloquium
October 27, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Education Bldg 212
 Guest Speaker
November 24, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Faculty Research Colloquium

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

October 20, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 4:00 – 5:00 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speakers
November 13, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

Biology Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

October 9, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Jason Wong, New York University- School of Medicine –
    “V(D)J Recombination and Genome Integrity Using Cutting Edge Research Technologies”
October 21, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Education 212
 Guest Speaker- Co-sponsored by the Department of Biology
November 6, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:20 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Christopher Dolanc, Department of Biology, Mercyhurst University –
    Title TBA

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

September 16, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
October 7, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
October 21, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
November 4, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
November 18, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

September 15, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina 408
 Faculty Research Colloquium
October 7, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 12:00 – 6:30 pm
  • Education 212
 Guest Speaker
October 20, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Education 113
 Guest Speaker
November 6, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina 408
 Faculty Research Colloquium

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

September 8, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:50 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker
September 23, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • SCP-229
 Student Summer REU Experiences
September 25, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-117
 Seminar on Internships in Mathematics and Statistics
October 28, 2015 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • SCP-229
 Guest Speaker
November 10, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-229
 Guest Speaker

Physics Colloquium Series – Fall 2015

September 18, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Student Summer Research Experiences
October 6, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Faculty Speaker
October 16, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Guest Speaker
November 3, 2015 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Guest Speaker
November 20, 2015 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Faculty Speaker

Spring 2016

School of Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 23, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Education 212
 Guest Speaker
March 9. 2016 (Wed.)

  • 3:00 – 4:00 pm
  • SCP-101
 Special Presentation

  • Dr. Margaret H. Benoit, Associate Professor of Physics and Coordinator of TCNJ Honors Program, TCNJ –
    “A Trip through NSF as a Rotating Program Officer: What I Learned about Peer Review and Science Management”
March 22, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Faculty Research Colloquium
April 20, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Mildred and Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall
 Guest Speaker- Co-Sponsored by the School of Engineering
April 26, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Faculty Research Colloquium

TCNJ-Novo Nordisk Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

March 29, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 4:00 – 5:00 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker
April 12, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 4:00 – 5:00 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

Biology Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 12, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Eric Goldwasser, Rowan University- School of Osteopathic Medicine –
    “Alzheimer’s disease, autoantibodies, and the blood-brain barrier: new answers to old questions”
March 25, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Michael Reiskind, Department of Entomology, North Carolina State University –
    “Vector Ecology: Invasions, Interactions, and Evolution in the World’s Most Dangerous Organisms”
April 8, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 8:00 – 9:00 pm
  • Education 115
 Guest Speaker- Tri-Beta (Biology Honor Society) Induction Ceremony Keynote Speaker

  • Dr. Michael Kalos, Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Immunobiology, Eli Lilly and Company –
    “Engineering the Immune System Against Cancer”
April 22, 2016 (Fri.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Erik Cordes, Department of Biology, Temple University –
    “The Ecology of the Deep Sea: What We Have Learned from Exploration and Exploitation”

Chemistry Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 3, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
April 6, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
April 20, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • C-121
 Guest Speaker
April 21, 2016 (Thurs.)

  • 6:30 – 7:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker- Co-sponsored by the Trenton Section of the American Chemical Society, the TCNJ Student Chemists Association, and the TCNJ Art and Art History Department

Computer Science Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 16, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • Forcina Hall 408
 Technical Talk

Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 9, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-229
 Guest Speaker
February 11, 2016 (Thurs.)

  • 3:30 – 4:30 pm
  • SCP-117
 Guest Speaker
February 24, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • SCP-229
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Helen Moore, Bristol-Myers Squibb –
    How a Math Equation Revolutionized Treatment for HIV”
March 2, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 2:30 – 4:00 pm
  • SCP-230
 CSTM Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Steffen Marcus, Dr. Jeremy Russell, Dr. Andrew Clifford, and Dr. Judit Kardos, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, TCNJ –
    “The More You Know the Further Your Students Will Go!”
March 10, 2016 (Thurs.)

  • 2:00 – 3:00 pm
  • SCP-117
 Guest Speaker
April 27, 2016 (Wed.)

  • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • SCP-229
 Guest Speaker

Physics Colloquium Series – Spring 2016

February 2, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Guest Speaker
March 1, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-317
 Guest Speaker
April 5, 2016 (Tues.)

  • 12:30 – 1:30 pm
  • SCP-101
 Guest Speaker

  • Dr. Michael Mumma, Director, The Goddard Center for Astrobiology, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center –
    “The Search for Life on Mars”

Past Seminars/Colloquia Schedule

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The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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