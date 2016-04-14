Chemistry Colloquium: Thursday, April 21, 2016

Margaret Little

The Barnes Foundation

April 21, 2016

6:30pm – 7:30pm

SCP-101

*Refreshments to be served at 6:00pm in lobby area

“The Art and Science of Art Conservation: When works of art begin to deteriorate, how are they repaired?”

Abstract: The preservation and restoration of art objects is an activity entrusted to professionals called art conservators. Trained in studio arts, art history and science, conservators use principles learned in these disciplines to provide the optimum environment to preserve art objects. However, as art objects age conservators may need to intervene to halt deterioration. The process of conservation will be presented in a discussion of the treatment of a Greek pyxis dated to 750 BCE. The pyxis is in the collection of the Barnes Foundation and the story of its restoration demonstrates how art and science are combined to preserve art objects.