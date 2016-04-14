The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Chemistry Colloquium: Thursday, April 21, 2016

Posted on

Margaret Little

The Barnes Foundation

April 21, 2016
6:30pm – 7:30pm
SCP-101

*Refreshments to be served at 6:00pm in lobby area

“The Art and Science of Art Conservation: When works of art begin to deteriorate, how are they repaired?”

Abstract: The preservation and restoration of art objects is an activity entrusted to professionals called art conservators. Trained in studio arts, art history and science, conservators use principles learned in these disciplines to provide the optimum environment to preserve art objects. However, as art objects age conservators may need to intervene to halt deterioration. The process of conservation will be presented in a discussion of the treatment of a Greek pyxis dated to 750 BCE. The pyxis is in the collection of the Barnes Foundation and the story of its restoration demonstrates how art and science are combined to preserve art objects.barnes foundation chemistry seminar

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty and Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices