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Two Interdisciplinary Presentations Highlight Connections Within and Beyond Science

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Tuesday, March 22, 2016

12:30–1:30 pm • Science Complex, P-101
Faculty Multidisciplinary Research Colloquium

Dr. Paul J. Wiita, Chair, Department of Physics, TCNJ2

“Measuring and Modeling Variability from Active Galaxies”

Abstract: Extragalactic radio sources are the largest connected objects in the universe, often spanning over a million light years. They are produced by jets of hot, low density plasma moving at nearly the speed of light that are launched from the vicinity of supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies.  Using the Kepler satellite we have measured variations from many active galaxies. TCNJ students have also helped in modeling variations arising from both turbulence in the relativistic jets and from changes in the propagating relativistic jets themselves.  Together these approaches have produced light curves and power spectra in good agreement with observations for a remarkable five decades in time or frequency.

 

Dr. Steffen Marcus, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, TCNJ
1

“Strings, Curves, Maps, and Monoids: Mixing Ideas from Physics and Combinatorics to Study Problems in Algebraic Geometry.”

Abstract:  In the early 1990s, physicists and mathematicians used ideas from “Mirror Symmetry”, a conjectural mathematical framework coming from Physics, in unexpected ways to predict solutions to geometric counting problems that had long stumped mathematicians for over a century. In this talk I will describe how ideas from mirror symmetry have influenced not only how I pose questions in my own research, but also how I go about answering them. I will also describe how Alana Huszar, a current TCNJ senior, is combining recent constructions in algebra and combinatorics to help my collaborators and I push the mathematical side of this theory further.

 

Wednesday, March 23, 2016

1:00–3:00 pm • Mayo Concert Hall, Music Building
Special Guest Presentation (sponsored by the Dyslexia Initiative at TCNJ)

 

Ms. Rebecca Kamen, Artist / Scientist / Dyslexic Educator 3

“Connecting Creative Communities: Discoveries between Art & Science”

Sculptor and lecturer Rebecca Kamen seeks ‘the truth’ through observation. Her artwork is informed by wide-ranging research into cosmology, history, philosophy, and by connecting common threads that flow across various scientific fields to capture and re-imagine what the scientists see. Having grown up with dyslexia, Rebecca Kamen recognizes the benefits of her “learning challenge,” which is in many ways also a gift. She will speak on the intersection of her art, dyslexia, and passion for science.

 

Rebecca Kamen has researched on collaborative projects at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, the Kavli Institute at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rochester Institute of Technology, and at the National Institutes of Health. Selected as a Salzburg Global Seminar fellow in 2015, she was invited to Austria to present her work as part of a seminar titled: The Neuroscience of Art: What are the Sources of Creativity and Innovation.

 

Ms. Kamen has exhibited and lectured both nationally and internationally including China, Hong Kong, Korea, Austria, Chile, Egypt, Spain, and Australia. She has been the recipient of a Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Professional Fellowship, a Pollack Krasner Foundation Fellowship, two Strauss Fellowships, and a Travel Grant from the Chemical Heritage Foundation. As artist in residence in the neuroscience program at National Institutes of Health, Kamen has interpreted and transformed neuroscience research into sculptural form. Her artwork is represented in many private and public collections.

 

Ms. Kamen’s website:  http://rebeccakamen.com/

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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