Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: Thursday, March 10, 2016

Dr. Farshid Safi

University of Central Florida

March 10, 2016

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

SCP-117

“Modeling with Mathematics to Build Content Knowledge for Teaching”

Speaker Bio: Dr. Farshid Safi has spent the last twenty years working with students and teachers at the K-12 school level as well as teaching mathematics content and methods courses at universities throughout the U.S and Canada. As a public school mathematics teacher, he has taught courses ranging from algebra to advanced placement calculus courses. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Mathematics from the University of Florida and received his PhD in Mathematics Education from University of Central Florida in 2009. From 2009-2015, he was a mathematics education faculty member in the Department of Mathematics & Statistics at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). Currently, he is a mathematics educator in the School of Teaching, Learning and Leadership at UCF in Orlando where he works with undergraduate as well as Master’s and Ph.D. students focused on mathematics education. His primary research focuses on developing teachers’ conceptual understanding of elementary and secondary mathematics and connecting essential mathematical topics through the use of multiple representations and technology. Dr. Safi has written articles for national and international journals and presented at state, national, and international conferences. He is a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators (state and national levels) and has served in leadership positions for both organizations.