Physics Colloquium: Tuesday, March 1, 2016

Dr. Nathan Magee, Associate Professor

TCNJ

March 1, 2016

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

SCP-317

“Opportunities in Physics Education: The NSF-TCNJ Robert Noyce Scholarship Program”

Abstract: Nathan Magee will discuss his recently awarded $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation for the preparation of the next generation of secondary education physics teachers. The award is part of the NSF Robert Noyce Scholarship Program, and also includes Prof. AJ Richards, Prof. Paul Wiita and Prof. Lauren Madden from the TCNJ School of Education. The award will provide extensive scholarship and training opportunities for TCNJ physics students interested in contributing to the critically important need for highly trained secondary education physics teachers.