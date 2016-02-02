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Physics Colloquium: Tuesday, February 2, 2016

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Dr. Mukti M. Rana
Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Physics and Engineering & Optical Science Center for Applied Research, Delaware State University

February 2, 2016
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
SCP-317

“Inspired By Nature – A Spider Web Design for Reducing Thermal Conductance of Uncooled Infrared Detectors and Current Research Opportunities at DSU”

Abstract: Uncooled infrared detectors are used in the defense and security, firefighting, surveillance, border protection and other military applications. They are also used in biomedical applications such as breast cancer detection and driver’s aid. The performance of these uncooled detectors is limited by the degree of isolation between the sensing layer and the substrate among others. In this talk, I will present a spider web-like structure which will reduce the thermal conductance between the sensing layer and the substrate.  I will also talk about current research and educational opportunities at Optical Science Center for Applied Research of DSU.

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Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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