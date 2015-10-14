School of Science Hosts Award-winning Science Journalist and TCNJ Alumnus

The School of Science at TCNJ is honored to host award-winning science journalist and TCNJ Alumnus Andrew Grant for our Fall 2015 Colloquium Series, on Tuesday, October 27, 2015, from 12:30-1:30 pm in the Education Building, room 212. The lecture will be followed by lunch reception.

Mr. Grant covers physics for Science News magazine, based in Washington, D.C. In a talk entitled “Dispatches from a Science Journalist,” Mr. Grant will discuss how scientific findings make their way to the general public, from jargon-filled scientific journals to press release to media outlets.

Mr. Grant is a 2007 graduate of TCNJ. In addition to completing his physics major at TCNJ, Andrew served as Editor of the College-wide student newspaper, The Signal.

“Dispatches from a Science Journalist”

Tuesday, October 27, 2015

12:30-1:30 pm, lunch reception to follow

Education Building, Room 212

Presentation Overview

If this were the abstract of a study in a scientific journal, you’d probably be confused already. As a science journalist my job is to write compelling stories about new research, much of it from jargon-filled physics journals, for a mainstream audience. In this talk I will explain how scientific findings make their way to the general public, from journal to press release to media outlets as diverse as The New York Times and IFLScience. At a time when science is cool but paying for journalism is not, it’s an interesting time to be a science writer. I will describe my career path from physics major and Signal editor at TCNJ to Science News reporter.

About Andrew Grant

Andrew Grant, TCNJ Class of 2007, covers physics for Science News magazine in Washington, D.C. He has reported on the interstellar exploits of the Voyager 1 spacecraft, the challenges of harnessing nuclear fusion for energy, and what would happen if you fell into a black hole. Andrew’s work has appeared in The Best American Science and Nature Writing anthology, and he has won awards from the American Geophysical Union, the American Institute of Physics, and the D.C. Science Writers Association. He started his science journalism career at Discover Magazine in New York. Andrew has a bachelor’s degree in physics from TCNJ and a master’s in journalism from New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program

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