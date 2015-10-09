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Join TCNJ’s Astronomy Club for a Night Under the Stars on Tuesday, October 20

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A Night Under the Stars

Tuesday, October 20, 2015
9:00 PM
In Front of Green Hall, on Quimby’s Prairie

Come out and join the TCNJ Astronomy Club for a great time with food, friends, and of course a great view of everything the cosmos has to offer.  Even if you’ve never used a telescope before, stop by and try one out.  Snacks and hot chocolate will be provided. Bring a blanket if you want to lay down and stargaze!

The event is sponsored by TCNJ’s Astronomy Club, Physics Department, and School of Science.

(Rain date: Tuesday, October 27)

star party poster F'2015

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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