Join TCNJ’s Astronomy Club for a Night Under the Stars on Tuesday, October 20

A Night Under the Stars
Tuesday, October 20, 2015
9:00 PM
In Front of Green Hall, on Quimby’s Prairie
Come out and join the TCNJ Astronomy Club for a great time with food, friends, and of course a great view of everything the cosmos has to offer. Even if you’ve never used a telescope before, stop by and try one out. Snacks and hot chocolate will be provided. Bring a blanket if you want to lay down and stargaze!
The event is sponsored by TCNJ’s Astronomy Club, Physics Department, and School of Science.
(Rain date: Tuesday, October 27)