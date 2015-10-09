Join TCNJ’s Astronomy Club for a Night Under the Stars on Tuesday, October 20

A Night Under the Stars

Tuesday, October 20, 2015

9:00 PM

In Front of Green Hall, on Quimby’s Prairie

Come out and join the TCNJ Astronomy Club for a great time with food, friends, and of course a great view of everything the cosmos has to offer. Even if you’ve never used a telescope before, stop by and try one out. Snacks and hot chocolate will be provided. Bring a blanket if you want to lay down and stargaze!

The event is sponsored by TCNJ’s Astronomy Club, Physics Department, and School of Science.

(Rain date: Tuesday, October 27)