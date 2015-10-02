Physics Colloquium: October 6

Dr. Gregory Herman

NJ Geological & Waters Survey (NJGWS) and Adjunct Professor, TCNJ and Rider University



October 6, 2015

12:30 – 1:30 pm

SCP-317

“3D and 4D Visualization of Earth Systems”

Abstract: Recent Work conducted at the NJGWS includes the development of internet-based geotools that were built to facilitate the 3D- and 4D-visualization of Earth systems using Google Earth (GE) and NASA’s World Wind Earth Viewer. Most of this was done in collaboration with a former TCNJ geology student, hired to develop computer-software code for co-developing web-based geological and geophysical applications. We have been using GE to visualize 3D geological relationships measured at Earth’s surface while tracking locations using GPS to add temporal aspects. Examples of these applications and methods will be presented from projects stemming from the surface and sub-surface characterization of fractured-bedrock aquifer systems.