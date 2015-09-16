Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: September 23

Rebecca Santorella, Winthrop University

“A Multi-Treatment Model of Cancer Stem Cell Driven Tumor Growth”



Zonia Menendez, University of Washington Bothell

“Lattice Sphere Numbers”

Juliette Daily, Rutgers University- Camden

“Modeling of Starling Flight”

Alana Huszar, Willamette University

“Unipancyclic Matroids”

September 23, 2015

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

SCP-229

*Refreshments will be served.

“Summer of Math: Math Students and their REU Experiences”

Abstract: Each year the National Science Foundation supports about 70 sites for Research Experiences for Undergraduates in mathematics across the country. These programs are highly selective but four of our fellow students have participated last summer. They will share their personal and research experiences with us. The presenters are Alana Huszar, Zonia Menendez, Juliette Daily and Rebecca Santorella. Please come out to support your tutors, friends, and fellow math majors.