Mathematics and Statistics Colloquium: September 8

Brendan Kelly, TCNJ Alum and 2015 Recipient of the Joseph R. Levenson Memorial Teaching Prize

Harvard University



September 8, 2015

12:30 – 1:50 pm

SCP-101

“How many ways can I get to the coffee shop?”

Abstract: The ability to pose good questions is critical in the problem solving process. This talk will begin with a simple question that will frame a conversation on mathematics, education, and your college experience. The mathematical enterprise of digging deeper will send us down the rabbit hole as we investigate variations of the title question. We will explore the importance of asking good questions and techniques to empower students to ask good questions. The only prerequisite for this talk is an inquisitive mind and a willingness to actively participate.