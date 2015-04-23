School of Science Colloquium: April 28

Dr. Karen Clark and Dr. Howard K. Reinert, TCNJ



April 28, 2015

12:30 – 1:30pm

SCP-101

*Refreshments will be served

Dr. Karen Clark, Department of Mathematics and Statistics

“Linear Algebra Applications in the Undergraduate Curriculum”

Abstract: I spent my sabbatical year (2013-14) writing an Advanced Topics in Linear Algebra textbook, which will serve an unmet need in the undergraduate mathematics community. I will give a brief overview of a couple of the major topics in the text, and will discuss the process of creating a text that will serve an audience that includes both math majors and non-math majors. Linear algebra is a foundational course in the undergraduate mathematics curriculum, and is a subject that lends itself to real-world applications in other disciplines. It has been recommended that in addition to the standard required first course in the subject, mathematics programs should offer a second course which delves into more advanced theory, including the many rich applications of the subject. Here at TCNJ we have been offering this second course periodically, however there is no appropriate text for the course currently on the market. The project I have been working on will hopefully fill this need.

Dr. Howard K. Reinert, Department of Biology

“Trouble in Paradise: Scary Snakes Invade a Tropical Isle”

Abstract: The island of Aruba is a Caribbean paradise for tourists. This tiny island is also the only home of the rarest species of rattlesnake in the world, the diminutive Aruba Island Rattlesnake. Since 1985 we have been engaged in research, education, and conservation efforts designed to keep this species from going the way of the Dodo and Passenger Pigeon. Things were going quite well. Then an uninvited guest arrived on the island, the Boa Constrictor. This large (up to 9’), impressive snake rapidly established an obvious and unwelcome presence on the island. Starting with the initial discovery of just 6 boas in 1999, numbers jumped to over 700 boas/year by 2008. The presentation will focus on what we have recently learned about this complex story of endangered species and invasive species.