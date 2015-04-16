Biology Colloquium: April 17 (Following Tri-Beta Induction)

Dr. Victor DiRita

University of Michigan



April 17, 2015

8:00 – 9:00 pm

Business Building Student Lounge (Lower Level)

“Cholera: Why is it still a threat in the era of antibiotics and vaccines?”

Description: Cholera is a disease which primarily impacts impoverished, developing regions and areas with large refugee populations due to natural disasters or humanitarian crises. Dr. DiRita has traveled to India to visit cholera wards and witness the impact of this deadly disease first hand. His seminar will discuss the goals and outcomes of his research on cholera, the expense of developing interventions, and the challenge of delivering them in endemic areas or when there are economic or other types of refugees. This seminar will explore the intersection of biology, public health and justice and should be accessible and thought-provoking for the entire TCNJ community. We hope that many of you will join us there and encourage your students to attend.

The event is co-sponsored by: