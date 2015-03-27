Biology Colloquium: April 9

Dr. Ruha Benjamin

Princeton University



April 9, 2015

5:00 – 6:00 pm

Library Auditorium

“‘Discriminatory Design’: From Park Bench to Lab Bench, Who’s Designing Our Future?”

Abstract: In this guest lecture, Dr. Benjamin will challenge biases inherent to modern scientific research.

Biography: Ruha Benjamin is an Assistant Professor in the Center for African American Studies at Princeton University and a Faculty Associate in the Program on History of Science, the Center for Health and Wellbeing, the Program in Gender and Sexuality Studies, and the Center for Global Health and Health Policy at Princeton. Dr. Benjamin specializes in areas of study including science, medicine, race, gender, health, and sociology. At Spelman College, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Anthropology before earning a Ph.D. in Sociology at the University of California Berkeley. She concluded her education with a postdoctoral fellowship at UCLA’s Institute for Society and Genetics. Benjamin is also the author of People’s Science: Bodies and Rights on the Stem Cell Frontier (Stanford University Press 2013) as well as other articles and publications that examine the relationship between innovation and equity, science and citizenship, health and justice.