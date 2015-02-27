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Chemistry Colloquium: March 4

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Dr. Nicole Morozowich, 3M Logo

SeniorResearch Scientist

3M

Mach 4, 2015
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
C-121

“From Bone Tissue Engineering to Industrial Adhesives Research – the Journey from Graduate Academic Research to Industry”

Abstract: This seminar will cover a range of topics. In the first half, I will discuss my transition from undergraduate studies to graduate school, providing some guidance and advice from things I learned along the way. Then I will briefly describe my graduate research, specifically the design and development of a new class of biomimetic polyphosphazenes for use as implantable scaffolds. In the second half, I will discuss the transition from graduate school to industry, give some introduction and background on 3M, and describe what it’s like to work in industry. I’ll wrap up with what my specific role is within 3M and what a ‘typical’ day is like for me.

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science@tcnj.edu

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