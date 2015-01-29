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Mathematics Colloquium: January 30

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Dr. Marianna Ollar

January 30, 2015
12:30 – 1:30 pm
SCP-222

*Pizza will be served

“Models of Divisible Good Auctions”

Abstract: This talk is an introduction of economic models of Divisible Good Auctions.  In practice, these type of auctions are used to trade financial securities, agricultural quota and electricity.  Information Aggregation properties of these markets are of primary interest.  The talk is centered around the project ‘Share Information Sources in Exchanges (joint with M. Rostek)’.  When information is acquired through networked linkages, for example, commonly shared forecasting methodologies, then monotonicity of price informativeness might not hold.  We give sufficient conditions for when is the case that larger markets better aggregate information.

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