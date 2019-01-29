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Governance

2017-2018

Council of Chairs

  • Keith Pecor, Chair, Biology
  • Donald Hirsh, Chair, Chemistry
  • Monisha Pulimood, Chair, Computer Science
  • Thomas Hagedorn, Chair, Mathematics and Statistics
  • David McGee, Chair, Physics
  • Laurel Leonard, Assistant Dean, School of Science
  • Jeffrey M. Osborn, Dean, School of Science

Student Advisory Board

  • The Student Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the School of Science student body and the Office of the Dean. The Student Advisory Board consists of presidents and vice presidents from all of the School of Science clubs and organizations, as well as the School of Science senators of the college-wide Student Government Association.
  • 2017-2018 Board Members

Standing Committees

Curriculum Committee

  • Matt Wund, Chair (2018), Biology
  • Joseph Baker (2019), Chemistry
  • Jikai Li (2020), Computer Science
  • Cindy Curtis (2018), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tuan Nguyen (2020), Physics

Colloquium Committee

  • Jeff Erickson (2019), Biology
  • Danielle Guarracino, Chair (2018), Chemistry
  • Dimitris Papamichail (2018), Computer Science
  • Tamika Royal-Thomas (2020), Mathematics and Statistics
  • Angela Capece (2019), Physics

Natural Sciences Secondary Education Committee

  • Matt Wund, Chair, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • AJ Richards, Physics

High Performance Computing (HPC) Advisory Committee

  • Sudhir Nayak, Biology
  • Joe Baker, Chemistry
  • Michael Bloodgood, Computer Science
  • Michael Ochs, Chair, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Thulsi Wickramasinghe, Physics

Liaisons

Academic Integrity

  • Keith Pecor, School of Science Academic Integrity Officer

Library

  • Luke Butler, Biology
  • Joe Baker, Chemistry
  • Deborah Knox, Computer Science
  • Chamont Wang, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Angela Capece, Physics

Secondary Education and Teacher Preparation

  • Matt Wund, Biology
  • Lynn Bradley, Chemistry
  • Cathy Liebars, Mathematics
  • Rob Richard, Physics

Ad Hoc Committees / Task Forces

Barry M. Goldwater Student Scholarship Committee

  • Michelle Bunagan, Chair, Chemistry
  • Erin Jo Tiedeken, Office of the School of Science
  • Judit Kardos, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Tracy Kress, Biology
  • Danielle Dalafave, Physics

Peer-Review Committee for Mini-grant Program to Support Faculty Research

  • Monisha Pulimood, Computer Science
  • Tom Hagedorn, Mathematics and Statistics
  • Donald Hirsh, Chair, Chemistry
  • Keith Pecor, Biology
  • David McGee, Physics

Peer-Review Committee for External Scholarly Mentor Program

  • TBA, Biology
  • TBA, Chemistry
  • TBA,Computer Science
  • TBA, Mathematics and Statistics
  • TBA, Physics
Task Force on Fostering Student Success
  • Wendy Clement, Biology
  • Don Hirsh, Chemistry
  • Bharathwaj Muthuswamy, Computer Science
  • Karen Clark, Mathematics & Statistics
  • Angela Capece, Physics
  • Laurel Leonard, School of Science
  • Lynn Gazely, Sociology
  • Benny Chan, Chemistry, Co-Chair
  • Jeffrey Osborn, School of Science, Co-Chair
 

Related Groups / Links

College Governance

Faculty Senate

School of Science Faculty Senators

  • Heba Abourahma, Chemistry, 2019
  • Joseph Baker, Chemistry, 2020
  • Cynthia Curtis, Mathematics and Statistics, 2019
  • Gary Dickinson, Biology, 2018
  • Donald Hirsh, Chemistry, 2018
  • Amanda Norvell, Biology, 2018
  • Jana Gevertz, Mathematics and Statistics (Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees), 2018
  • Paul Wiita, Physics, 2018

Staff Senate

School of Science Staff Senators

  • Laurel Leonard, School of Science

Student Government Association

School of Science Student Senators

  • Vineeth Amba
  • John Barry
  • Anshel Bright
  • Maureen Haque
  • Sabrina Mazahreh
  • Madhav Patel, Senator
  • Matthew Van Solen, Senator
  • Justine Wilson, Senator

Past School of Science Governance

Contact

Science Complex, P105
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2724
science@tcnj.edu

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